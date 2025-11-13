Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More

Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Commemorates Veteran's Day With Silence at Curtain Call

by Stephi Wild

On November 11, Operation Mincemeat commemorated Veteran’s Day with a silence at curtain call, honoring Veteran’s in the audience and around the world. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Talk WICKED Memories, Friendship on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe

The TODAY Show is celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good with new interviews with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. On the morning show, the two stars sat down to discuss the conclusion of the musical adaptation and their friendship. Watch the segment now.. (more...)