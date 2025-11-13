Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway
Video: Kate Baldwin & Alex Newell Are Strutting Back to Broadway in CHICAGO
The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Kate... and Alex! Broadway’s long-running hit Chicago is getting ready to welcome two new stars- two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Tony Award winner Alex Newell. Watch in this video as both chat more about their new roles!
Video: The Teen Critics Get a Thrill at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
We are continuing Teen Critics with Shea (14), Zander (13), and Addison (15), who recently headed to the Westside Theater to check out Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video.
Photos: Tom Felton Takes First Bows in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Tom Felton took his first bows in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last ight, November 11. The actor originated the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. Check out photos from his first curtain call below!
| Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing 'For Good' for the First Time in New WICKED Featurette
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jon M. Chu are looking back at their Wicked journey in a new featurette for the film. Check out the video now, which features new footage of Grande and Erivo singing 'For Good.'. (more...)
| Video: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Return in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Teaser Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back in the first teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. Check out the video now, featuring our first official looks at the fan-favorite characters.. (more...)
Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Commemorates Veteran's Day With Silence at Curtain Call
Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Talk WICKED Memories, Friendship on TODAY
Video: Matthew Broderick Previews NYTW's TARTUFFE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK
| Photos: Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Maggie Solimine brough Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns to 54 Below on November 11 at 7:00 PM. Solimine invited audiences into her world for a night of vocals, childhood stories, and no-holds-barred confessions. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at SHREK at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre
by Oliver Oliveros
Newport World Resorts’ production of 'Shrek the Musical,' based on the Dreamworks animated film, has officially launched with a sold-out opening weekend and delighted audiences on its official gala night. . (more...)
| Photos: Douglas Sills and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Fiddler on the Roof is now playing at Signature Theatre! Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco and stars Douglas Sills as Tevye. See photos! . (more...)
