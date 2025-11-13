 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 13, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As the curtain rises on another busy day, let’s catch you up on all the show-stopping moments and must-see highlights you might have missed. Broadway is abuzz as Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell prepare to join the cast of CHICAGO, while the Teen Critics had a blast reviewing Little Shop of Horrors. Over in the magical realm, Tom Felton took his first bows in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Plus, Broadway icons are making headlines beyond the stage: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo serenade fans with "For Good" in a new Wicked movie featurette, and Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return in the first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2. Scroll down for photos, videos, big stories, and features, and start your morning with all the latest buzz from Broadway and beyond!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image
Video: Kate Baldwin & Alex Newell Are Strutting Back to Broadway in CHICAGO

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Kate... and Alex!  Broadway’s long-running hit Chicago is getting ready to welcome two new stars- two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Tony Award winner Alex Newell. Watch in this video as both chat more about their new roles!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image
Video: The Teen Critics Get a Thrill at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

We are continuing Teen Critics with Shea (14), Zander (13), and Addison (15), who recently headed to the Westside Theater to check out Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image
Photos: Tom Felton Takes First Bows in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Tom Felton took his first bows in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last ight, November 11. The actor originated the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. Check out photos from his first curtain call below!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing 'For Good' for the First Time in New WICKED Featurette
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jon M. Chu are looking back at their Wicked journey in a new featurette for the film. Check out the video now, which features new footage of Grande and Erivo singing 'For Good.'. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image Video: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Return in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Teaser Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back in the first teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. Check out the video now, featuring our first official looks at the fan-favorite characters.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Commemorates Veteran's Day With Silence at Curtain Call
by Stephi Wild
On November 11, Operation Mincemeat commemorated Veteran’s Day with a silence at curtain call, honoring Veteran’s in the audience and around the world. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Talk WICKED Memories, Friendship on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
The TODAY Show is celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good with new interviews with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. On the morning show, the two stars sat down to discuss the conclusion of the musical adaptation and their friendship. Watch the segment now.. (more...)

Video: Matthew Broderick Previews NYTW's TARTUFFE on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick recently joined Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss his latest role as the title character in Molière’s Tartuffe. Check out the conversation now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image Photos: Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Maggie Solimine brough Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns to 54 Below on November 11 at 7:00 PM. Solimine invited audiences into her world for a night of vocals, childhood stories, and no-holds-barred confessions. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image Photos: First Look at SHREK at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre
by Oliver Oliveros
Newport World Resorts’ production of 'Shrek the Musical,' based on the Dreamworks animated film, has officially launched with a sold-out opening weekend and delighted audiences on its official gala night. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2025- Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD And More Image Photos: Douglas Sills and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Fiddler on the Roof is now playing at Signature Theatre! Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco and stars Douglas Sills as Tevye. See photos! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
The Museum of Broadway Launches Broadway Legacy Foundation
by Stephi Wild
The Museum of Broadway has launched the Broadway Legacy Foundation, in celebration of the museum's third anniversary.  A founding fundraiser event was held on November 11,.. (more...)
TRU to Present Crossing The Cultural Boundary: Can We Write Authentically About People Other Than “Ou
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings. Up next: Crossing the Cultural Boundary: Can We Write Authentically about People Other Than 'Our Own'?. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: WORKING GIRL Premieres at La Jolla Playhouse
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at La Jolla Playhouse is the world premiere of Working Girl starring JoJo Levesque, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and more. The production is now on stage through November 30 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre. . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World

BEGIN AGAIN Musical Will Premiere in San Diego in 2026 Ahead of Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
The new musical Begin Again, inspired by the Academy Award nominated film written and directed by John Carney, will have its pre-Broadway engagement next year.. (more...)
Keala Settle Will Lead Re-Imagined MRS. PRESIDENT at Charing Cross Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Musical theatre icon and Broadway star Keala Settle and Hal Fowler have been cast in a brand-new re-imagining of Mrs. President, a psychological drama that uncovers the inner world and the passions and ambitions of Mary Lincoln, America’s First Lady.. (more...)
Review: COVEN, Kiln Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Directed by Miranda Cromwell, it’s a mixed bag: invigorating and galvanising on one hand, sermonic and overly explanatory on the other. Exquisite performances deliver generally mid songs that have a tendency to come up short on poetic narrative, but overdo it on the clichés. A more decisive tonal approach might have made the message hit harder. The continuous reiteration of the piece’s political beliefs and the doubling down on its feminist slant by telling rather than showing us slows the show down dramatically and narratively. . (more...)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive
by Nicole Rosky
Seven-time Tony Award-nominated John Proctor is the Villain, the new play by Kimberly Belflower, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).. (more...)
Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, & More to Perform in Disney Holiday Concert Special
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger is among the star-studded lineup set to perform in The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, returning to ABC for its 10th year. . (more...)
Derek Klena, Betsy Wolfe and More to Headline CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Christmas Time in the City will return to fill the historic Church of St. Paul the Apostle. Featuring original Broadway-style arrangements of beloved holiday classics, this festive evening brings together ten celebrated Broadway performers.. (more...)
Interview: Jenna Lea Rosen on the Road with SUFFS
by Shari Barrett
No doubt there are a lot of Broadway World readers interested in hearing about life on the road as an ensemble member while understudying two roles, wondering what it takes to be prepared at a moment’s notice to step into a role for which you may not have had a lot of rehearsal. I spoke with Jenna Lea Rosen about her experience on tour with SUFFS.. (more...)
Sting To Star in Newly Adapted Version of THE LAST SHIP at the Met
by Josh Sharpe
Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his musical The Last Ship, which appears at the Metropolitan Opera House for nine performances, June 9–14, 2026.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Jacquel Spivey

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"'Cause there may be times when
you think you lost your mind
And the steps you're takin'
leave you three, four steps behind
But the road you're walking
might be long sometimes
You just keep on steppin'
and you'll be just fine!"

- The Wiz
 

