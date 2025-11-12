Video: Kate Baldwin & Alex Newell Are Strutting Back to Broadway in CHICAGO

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Kate... and Alex! Broadway’s long-running hit Chicago is getting ready to welcome two new stars- two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Tony Award winner Alex Newell.

"It feels like a journey from the good girl who loses her mind and commits a crime of passion," Baldwin told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Then she's literally climbing up every rung of the ladder to try and get the spotlight on her, to try and get everything she wants and then has to reconcile with what she's done for herself. So it's a great journey. It's really rich material."

Now in its 29th year, Chicago continues its record-breaking run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Set amid the 1920s media circus, Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a nightclub performer whose crime of passion turns her into a celebrity. The musical won six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Why is the show so loved? Newell has an idea. "Truly because no matter what, there's still such a heart in there. The Roxy drive, the Velma drive... that no matter what we've been through, no matter how life has given us the bad end of the stick, we can still turn out for the better. Delusions, really!"

Watch in this video as both chat more about their new roles!