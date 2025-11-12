Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Commemorates Veteran's Day With Silence at Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On November 11, Operation Mincemeat commemorated Veteran’s Day with a silence at curtain call, honoring Veteran’s in the audience and around the world. Check out the video here!

Poppies were also distributed to every Broadway house and to every audience member at The Golden Theatre, raising money for The Royal British Legion’s “Poppy Appeal”, the UK’s leading Armed Forces Charity. For more information about The Royal British Legion and their “Poppy Appeal”, and to make a donation, click here.

Due to popular demand, Operation Mincemeat recently extended its critically acclaimed Broadway run by four weeks at the Golden Theatre now through March 15, 2026. This is the fourth extension for the musical, which was originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks only.

About Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway and in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.