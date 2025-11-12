Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Talk WICKED Memories, Friendship on TODAY

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The TODAY Show is celebrating the release of Wicked: For Good with new interviews with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. On the morning show, the two stars sat down with Sheinelle Jones to talk about the conclusion of the musical adaptation and share memories from the set.

"To be able to act with this one and to share a space and to be a scene partner with you was the greatest privilege of my professional life," said Grande to Erivo, adding, "I’m spoiled for life."

On their own friendship, Erivo noted that they are "opposite sides of the same coin... so I think we each have something the other loves and can see in themselves. We're just honest with each other."

In another part of the segment, the duo previewed where viewers will find their characters in the second part of the story. “I think both Glinda and Elphaba are both experiencing this extreme loneliness, and they appear very different,” Grande explained. “Elphaba is literally isolated. And Glinda has so many people saying that they love her and saying that they need her and yet she’s completely alone.” Watch the interviews with the pair here.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.