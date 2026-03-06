My Shows
Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre

The endurance-based theatrical experience created by Pony Cam is now playing in New York.

By: Mar. 06, 2026

The new Off-Broadway production Burnout Paradise officially opened Thursday, March 5 at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from inside the opening night celebration!

Created by the award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam, the one-hour performance blends physical endurance, comedy, and live theatrical challenge.

Opening night drew a number of familiar faces, including viral performers Bryan The Diamond, Oliver Richman, and JJ Niemann, along with Broadway figures Scott Shepherd, Andy Karl, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O'Keefe, and Solea Pfeiffer.

The production centers on five performers attempting to complete a list of escalating tasks while running on four treadmills. Throughout the hour-long performance, the cast must tackle assignments ranging from cooking a three-course meal to completing a grant application before time runs out.

If the performers fail to complete their list within the allotted time, audience members are offered their money back.

The cast includes Pony Cam members Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub, and Hugo Williams. Carl Bryant and Chan Lin serve as understudies.

The production is now running at the Astor Place Theatre.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Cast of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Bailey Ryon and guest

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Dominic Weintraub, Ava Campbell

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Cast of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Cast of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Oliver Richman, Savidu Geevaratne and guests

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Carl Bryant, Hugo Williams, William Strom

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Sam Nix and Lily Santiago

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Bryan the Diamond

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Cast of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Cast of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
JJ Niemmann

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Scott Shepherd

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Christine Schwarzman

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Elise McCann and Andy Karl

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The young stars of BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Myles Curry, Bailey Ryon

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Lily Santiago and Sam Nix

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Dylan Pager and Rob Laqui

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Producers of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Designers of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Hugo Williams, Dominic Weintraub and Ava Campbell

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Pony Cam, Dans Maree Sheehan and Lauren Helpern

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Creators and Stars of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Creators and Stars of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
The Cast of Burnout Paradise

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Dominic Weintraub and Dans Maree Sheehan

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Ava Campbell and Claire Bird with designers and guests

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Myles Curry, Bailey Ryon, Taylor Sage Evans, Emma Ogea

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Dans Maree Sheehan and guests

Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre Image
Oliver Richman and Tyler Joseph Ellis




