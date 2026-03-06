Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Opens Off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre
The endurance-based theatrical experience created by Pony Cam is now playing in New York.
The new Off-Broadway production Burnout Paradise officially opened Thursday, March 5 at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from inside the opening night celebration!
Created by the award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam, the one-hour performance blends physical endurance, comedy, and live theatrical challenge.
Read reviews for the production.
Opening night drew a number of familiar faces, including viral performers Bryan The Diamond, Oliver Richman, and JJ Niemann, along with Broadway figures Scott Shepherd, Andy Karl, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O'Keefe, and Solea Pfeiffer.
The production centers on five performers attempting to complete a list of escalating tasks while running on four treadmills. Throughout the hour-long performance, the cast must tackle assignments ranging from cooking a three-course meal to completing a grant application before time runs out.
If the performers fail to complete their list within the allotted time, audience members are offered their money back.
The cast includes Pony Cam members Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub, and Hugo Williams. Carl Bryant and Chan Lin serve as understudies.
The production is now running at the Astor Place Theatre.
Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson
The Cast of Burnout Paradise
Bailey Ryon and guest
Dominic Weintraub, Ava Campbell
The Cast of Burnout Paradise
The Cast of Burnout Paradise
Oliver Richman, Savidu Geevaratne and guests
Carl Bryant, Hugo Williams, William Strom
Sam Nix and Lily Santiago
Bryan the Diamond
The Cast of Burnout Paradise
The Cast of Burnout Paradise
JJ Niemmann
Elise McCann and Andy Karl
The young stars of BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL
Myles Curry, Bailey Ryon
Lily Santiago and Sam Nix
Dylan Pager and Rob Laqui
The Producers of Burnout Paradise
Designers of Burnout Paradise
Hugo Williams, Dominic Weintraub and Ava Campbell
Pony Cam, Dans Maree Sheehan and Lauren Helpern
The Creators and Stars of Burnout Paradise
The Creators and Stars of Burnout Paradise
The Cast of Burnout Paradise
Dominic Weintraub and Dans Maree Sheehan
Ava Campbell and Claire Bird with designers and guests
Myles Curry, Bailey Ryon, Taylor Sage Evans, Emma Ogea
Dans Maree Sheehan and guests
Oliver Richman and Tyler Joseph Ellis