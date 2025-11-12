 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Tom Felton Takes First Bows in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Felton originated the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, and is reprising his role in the play, for a limited engagement through May 10, 2026.

By: Nov. 12, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tom Felton took his first bows in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last ight, November 11. The actor originated the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, and is now reprising his role in the play, for a limited engagement through May 10, 2026. Check out photos from his first curtain call below!

Check out photos and video of Felton in the show here.

The new cast also includes Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, and Logan Becker.

Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, with Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory. The cast also includes Chadd AlexanderJohn AlixDarby BreedloveMegan ByrneJames CribbinsTed DeasyGary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg*, Alexis Gordon*, Caleb Hafen*, Logan James HallChance Marshaun HillJay MackSamaria Nixon-FlemingBradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan PlehalAllie ReGabrielle ReidIsaac Phaman ReynoldsKiaya ScottMaren Searle*, Stephen SpinellaTom StephensKhadija TariyanBaylen ThomasJulius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and across North America on tour. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Based on an original story by J.K. RowlingJack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.   

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos