Video: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Return in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Teaser Trailer

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back in the first teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. Check out the video now, featuring our first official looks at the fan-favorite characters. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprise their roles in the film.

New additions to the cast include Broadway's Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Tibor Ravitz. Broadway alum Tracie Thoms is also set to appear in the film, reprising the role of 'Lily' from the 2006 picture. Also new to the film is Kenneth Branagh, who will play the husband of Streep's Miranda Priestly.

The plot follows Priestley as she navigates her career amid the changing journalistic landscape and the decline of print media. Original director David Finkel, producer Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are all back for the new installment.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.