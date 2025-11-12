TRU to Present Crossing The Cultural Boundary: Can We Write Authentically About People Other Than “Ou

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Register here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

11/14 - Crossing the Cultural Boundary: Can We Write Authentically about People Other Than "Our Own"? In the room: Lynnie Godfrey, actress, singer, dancer, director, producer, dramaturg/sensitivity consultant and president of the League of Professional Theater Women; Celeste Bedford Walker, published and produced Texas playwright focusing on historical moments that illuminate the African American experience; Ellen Clarkson, Brooklyn based playwright. Two writers - one black, one white. Both are writing plays about the culture of black America, and they are working with a consultant to help them get it right. Writers have often been told to "write what you know" and "stick to your own experiences," but must we be limited to whites writing white characters and blacks writing black characters? Isn't it the job of an artist to explore humanity in all its many forms? Yet in these sensitive times the sin of "cultural appropriation" is verboten. In the past decade when black artists and "other" voices are finally starting to be heard, it has become nearly impossible for writers to cross cultural lines and still be produced. Must an artist be limited to playing in their own sandbox? Might they not bring objectivity and insight to sensitive subject matter beyond their own experience? Isn't that what artists do? Though the optics remain troublesome, there may be ways around this conundrum. We will explore them. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.