Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing 'For Good' in New WICKED Featurette

With only one Wicked Wednesday left before the theatrical debut of Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jon M. Chu are looking back at their Wicked journey in a new featurette for the film.

Check out the video now, which features newly released footage of Grande and Erivo's first time singing "For Good" with Stephen Schwartz at the piano, along with their performance in the finished film.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.