 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

BEGIN AGAIN Musical Will Premiere in San Diego in 2026 Ahead of Broadway Run

The musical is inspired by the Academy Award nominated film of the same name, and will feature music by Pat Monahan from the band TRAIN.

By: Nov. 12, 2025
BEGIN AGAIN Musical Will Premiere in San Diego in 2026 Ahead of Broadway Run Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The new musical Begin Again, inspired by the Academy Award nominated film written and directed by John Carney, will have its pre-Broadway engagement next year. With an original score by Pat Monahan of the Grammy Award-winning band TRAIN, BEGIN AGAIN will make its world premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego as part of  its 2026 season with performances from September 6-October 11, 2026. 

The musical is adapted by Jenny Clark Embrey, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by  Brian Usifer (Kinky Boots, Chess), choreography by David Neumann (Hadestown, Swept Away) and  direction by Lorin Latarro (Chess, Waitress). 

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change  everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer  on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them  both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, BEGIN AGAIN is a world-premiere musical  about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over.

“We are delighted to finally share that BEGIN AGAIN is making its world premiere at The Old Globe in San  Diego,” said producers Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan, and Nicole Kramer. “This project has been a  true labor of love, and we’ve been fortunate to bring together an extraordinary team of creative artists to  reimagine this beloved story for the stage. With an original score — and, of course, the Academy Award– nominated song ‘Lost Stars’ — this new musical captures the heart, hope, and transformative power of  music that made the film so special.” 

The Old Globe once again brings the most exciting new musical theatre to San Diego with the world  premiere of BEGIN AGAIN,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Based on the  celebrated movie from the great John Carney, BEGIN AGAIN is an enchanting fable about a brilliant but  struggling musician and a down-on-his luck producer who find personal transformation through music,  creativity, and the magic of New York City. In the hands of visionary director and frequent Globe  collaborator, the luminous Broadway talent Lorin Latarro, the story comes alive with thrilling theatricality  and fun. And the score, by Pat Monahan, the distinctive voice and creative engine behind the pop-rock  band Train, brings a sound to the Globe that our audiences haven’t heard here before. I’m so thrilled to  add this truly wonderful musical to our 2026 lineup and can’t wait for San Diego theatregoers to fall in  love with it.” 

John Carney is the acclaimed Irish filmmaker and musician best known for his films Once, Sing Street, and  Begin Again, all of which celebrate the unifying power of music and the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime  series “Modern Love.” Jenna Clark Embrey is a writer and dramaturg whose work spans stage and screen,  developing adaptations and new musicals that explore love, resilience, and reinvention. 

Pat Monahan is the lead singer and primary songwriter of the Grammy Award-winning band Train, known  for hits including “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister,” and “Drive By.” Brian Usifer is a music supervisor,  arranger, and orchestrator whose Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, Frozen,  and Chess, known for his dynamic musical collaborations that bring depth, energy, and emotional  resonance to the stage. David Neumann is an award-winning choreographer and performer whose  innovative work on Broadway and beyond—including Hadestown, Swept Away, and The Total Bent— blends movement, theater, and storytelling with striking originality. Lorin Latarro is an award-winning  director and choreographer whose Broadway credits include Waitress, Into the Woods, The Who’s  Tommy, and Chess, celebrated for her bold, emotionally charged storytelling and inventive integration of  dance and character. 

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2013, earning widespread acclaim  for its heartfelt story and infectious music. Starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, Begin Again received  an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and captivated audiences around the world with its  uplifting celebration of creativity. Critics hailed the film as a love letter to both music and New York City. 

Casting, design team and single ticket on-sale information for the world premiere production of  BEGIN AGAIN at The Old Globe will be announced soon. 


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos