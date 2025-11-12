BEGIN AGAIN Musical Will Premiere in San Diego in 2026 Ahead of Broadway Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical Begin Again, inspired by the Academy Award nominated film written and directed by John Carney, will have its pre-Broadway engagement next year. With an original score by Pat Monahan of the Grammy Award-winning band TRAIN, BEGIN AGAIN will make its world premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego as part of its 2026 season with performances from September 6-October 11, 2026.

The musical is adapted by Jenny Clark Embrey, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer (Kinky Boots, Chess), choreography by David Neumann (Hadestown, Swept Away) and direction by Lorin Latarro (Chess, Waitress).

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, BEGIN AGAIN is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over.

“We are delighted to finally share that BEGIN AGAIN is making its world premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego,” said producers Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan, and Nicole Kramer. “This project has been a true labor of love, and we’ve been fortunate to bring together an extraordinary team of creative artists to reimagine this beloved story for the stage. With an original score — and, of course, the Academy Award– nominated song ‘Lost Stars’ — this new musical captures the heart, hope, and transformative power of music that made the film so special.”

“The Old Globe once again brings the most exciting new musical theatre to San Diego with the world premiere of BEGIN AGAIN,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Based on the celebrated movie from the great John Carney, BEGIN AGAIN is an enchanting fable about a brilliant but struggling musician and a down-on-his luck producer who find personal transformation through music, creativity, and the magic of New York City. In the hands of visionary director and frequent Globe collaborator, the luminous Broadway talent Lorin Latarro, the story comes alive with thrilling theatricality and fun. And the score, by Pat Monahan, the distinctive voice and creative engine behind the pop-rock band Train, brings a sound to the Globe that our audiences haven’t heard here before. I’m so thrilled to add this truly wonderful musical to our 2026 lineup and can’t wait for San Diego theatregoers to fall in love with it.”

John Carney is the acclaimed Irish filmmaker and musician best known for his films Once, Sing Street, and Begin Again, all of which celebrate the unifying power of music and the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime series “Modern Love.” Jenna Clark Embrey is a writer and dramaturg whose work spans stage and screen, developing adaptations and new musicals that explore love, resilience, and reinvention.

Pat Monahan is the lead singer and primary songwriter of the Grammy Award-winning band Train, known for hits including “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister,” and “Drive By.” Brian Usifer is a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator whose Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, Frozen, and Chess, known for his dynamic musical collaborations that bring depth, energy, and emotional resonance to the stage. David Neumann is an award-winning choreographer and performer whose innovative work on Broadway and beyond—including Hadestown, Swept Away, and The Total Bent— blends movement, theater, and storytelling with striking originality. Lorin Latarro is an award-winning director and choreographer whose Broadway credits include Waitress, Into the Woods, The Who’s Tommy, and Chess, celebrated for her bold, emotionally charged storytelling and inventive integration of dance and character.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2013, earning widespread acclaim for its heartfelt story and infectious music. Starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, Begin Again received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and captivated audiences around the world with its uplifting celebration of creativity. Critics hailed the film as a love letter to both music and New York City.

Casting, design team and single ticket on-sale information for the world premiere production of BEGIN AGAIN at The Old Globe will be announced soon.