JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the seven-time Tony Award-nominated John Proctor Is the Villain, the new play by Kimberly Belflower, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).

John Proctor Is the Villain starred Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb’, Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Tony Award nominee Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Drama Desk winner Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies were Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.