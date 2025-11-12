Derek Klena, Betsy Wolfe and More to Headline CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now in its third year after two sold-out seasons, Christmas Time in the City will return December 11 to fill the historic Church of St. Paul the Apostle. Featuring original Broadway-style arrangements of beloved holiday classics, this festive evening brings together ten celebrated Broadway performers, a 25-piece orchestra, and a 70-voice cross-borough community chorus for a performance that has quickly become one of New York City’s must-see holiday traditions.

This year’s lineup unites Broadway’s brightest talents: Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet, Waitress, Falsettos); Tony nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia, Wicked); Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, Jekyll & Hyde, The Full Monty); Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton, Our Town); Tally Sessions (Anastasia, School of Rock, Falsettos); Christian Mark Gibbs (Camelot, Les Misérables); J. Antonio Rodriguez (Hadestown, Footloose, Escape to Margaritaville); Natalie Toro (Benny & Joon, Tale of Two Cities), Sally Wilfert (Trevor, …Spelling Bee), and Anna Zavelson (The Notebook – Broadway debut).

Produced by Joey Chancey, the concert’s Executive Producer and Music Supervisor, alongside Creative Producer Hannah Oren and Director Jack Cummings III, known for their work on Transport Group’s sold-out Follies in Concert and Hello, Dolly! In Concert at Carnegie Hall, Christmas Time in the City offers fresh and imaginative interpretations of familiar holiday songs — from grand symphonic arrangements to intimate acoustic moments — while preserving the warmth and nostalgia that define the season.