Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, & More to Perform in Disney Holiday Concert Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, and more are among the star-studded lineup set to perform in The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, returning to ABC for its 10th year.

Hosted by Hough, the concert special will feature new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. Also confirmed to perform are Coco Jones, Gwen Stefani, and Trisha Yearwood, among others.

Narrated by Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps in “Zootopia 2”), The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular will air Monday, December 1, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, and streams next day on Hulu and Disney+. Check out the setlist below.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner who brought on production company EverWonder Studio and executive producers Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus and Ashley Edens.

Scherzinger most recently starred as Norma Desmond in the hit revival of Sunset Boulevard on the West End and Broadway. For her performance, she won an Olivier Award and a Tony Award.

Scherzinger has appeared onscreen in the NBC musical television special, “Annie Live!” as ‘Grace Farrell.’ She won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010 and served as a judge on several other television talent shows, including “The X Factor” US (2011), “The X Factor” UK (2012-2013, 2016-2017), and “The Masked Singer” (2019-2023). She is also the voice of Sina in Disney’s Moana franchise.

Performance Lineup

Derek Hough – “We Need a Little Christmas” and “December”

Aloe Blacc — “This Christmas”

Good Charlotte — “Fairytale of New York”

Coco Jones — “Silent Night”

Mariah the Scientist — “Santa Baby”

Bebe Rexha — “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Nicole Scherzinger — “O Holy Night”

Gwen Stefani — “Shake The Snow Globe”

Iam Tongi — “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride”

Trisha Yearwood — “My Favorite Things”

Nicole Scherzinger Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Derek Hough Photo Credit: Disney/Omark Reyes