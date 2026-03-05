BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/5/2026; Jobs In Development, Design, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of People & Culture (Part-Time)

Come grow with us. Since 1986, The Field has supported thousands of artists through programs ranging from performance marathons to fellowships, fundraising support, and entrepreneurial regrants. As we enter our 40th year, we are expanding our work to build a nationwide community that connects, empowers, and elevates artists and arts organizations. We are seeking a Director of People & Culture to lead the organization’s people operations and workplace practices during an important period of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: First Hand

JOB TITLE: First Hand REPORTS TO: Costume Shop Supervisor FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt, Hourly, Full-Time COMPENSATION RATE: $29.76/hr. UNION: IATSE Local 769 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Goodman Theatre seeks a staff First Hand to assist Drapers in all phases of costume construction, as assigned by the draper/project manager and Costume Shop Manager. This position requires advanced technical sewing skills, attention to detail, and... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Now Hiring: Freelance Event & Production Crew – Washington DC

Now Hiring: Freelance Event & Production Crew – Washington DC Pay: $28–$38/hr (based on role & experience) Start: April 2026 | Freelance, Project-Based Work Who We Are Odeum Labor Services (OLS) is a national provider of skilled labor for live events, theater, immersive experiences, and experiential builds. Founded through the merger of Mind the Gap Labor Services and TINC Productions, we bring more than 30 years of expertise to every project. Our crews support everything from theatr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development - The Cape Playhouse via TOC Arts Partners

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity The Director of Development is a senior leadership role responsible for advancing the fundraising efforts and philanthropic growth of The Cape Playhouse and Cape Cod Center for the Arts. This dynamic individual will lead the organization’s development strategy, including overseeing all contributed income streams, such as individual giving, corporate sponsorships, foundation grants, and government support. Additionally, the Di... (more)

Classes / Instruction: General Manager Programing Budget Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The General Management Programming Operations Budget Manager will provide budget management and ov... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: The Round Barn Theatre in Nappanee Indiana seeks a MUSIC DIRECTOR

The Round Barn Theatre seeks a full-time Music Director/Pianist for "She Loves Me", "Plain and Fancy" and "The Producers". April 6, 2026 - June 14, 2026. Accordion skills helpful but not necessary. Please send an email to: rbtcastinginfo@gmail.com. Include your resume, your availability, and whether you are local to the Nappanee area or would require housing. Resumes are welcome asap, but due no later than March 9, 2026. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer for The Wedding Singer

La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro, OH is seeking a Lighting Designer for the upcoming production of The Wedding Singer with the possibility of more shows in the future. Rehearsals begin on April 27, 2026 with Tech May 10-13. Contact productionmanager@lacomedia.com to set up an interview. Please provide resume and portfolio images. Independent Contractor position. Pay: $2200 Responsibilities include: • Attend Production Meeting the week of April 20 (date TBD) • Attend various reh... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro, OH is seeking a resident Costume Designer and Costume Shop staff. Upcoming shows include Wedding Singer, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and Something Rotten. Designer will pull from large existing stock and design/build/pull costumes as needed for 8 mainstage and 3 small children's shows each year. This is a full time, hourly position with overtime during tech weeks. $20-$25/hr based on experience Please provide resume and portfolio images. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: SOUND DEPT. SUPERVISOR

Syracuse Stage seeks a Sound Department Supervisor to lead the company’s audio engineering efforts for its professional mainstage productions, and to supervise preparation of sound designs for Syracuse University Department of Drama productions. For a full description of the position, and to apply please visit: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director Search: Request For Proposals

Lamplighters is pleased to announce that we are seeking proposals from directors for our 2026 summer show. The deadline to submit proposals is March 17th. For the full run-down and application information, please visit our RFP document.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: High School Drama Teacher

This is a full-time drama teaching position at Rio Rancho High School, commencing with the 2026–27 school year. Looking for candidates with high school teaching experience and a knowledge of lighting and sound. Questions may be directed to Dr. Kurt Schmidt, Executive Director of Fine Arts, at kurt.schmidt@rrps.net or at (505) 962-1355. Please apply at https://riorancho.schoolspring.com/.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Media Production Intern

The Knew Network, The largest celebrity network on the planet offers storytelling (acting) workshops in exchange for assisting with behind the scenes production of two LIVE weekly broadcasts. The workshops are led by 24 year screenwriter, educator, and FOUNDER &CEO of the Knew Network, Avi Klein. Participation in workshops can lead to on screen judging opportunities on our Wednesday night broadcasts. Workshops occur during/after weekly meetings on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST. Duties include: Be ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Event & Corporate Relations Manager

Job Title: Event & Corporate Relations Manager Reports to: Director of Development Department: Development FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $30-$34/hour - health insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Development, Strategy & Operations

TITLE: Associate Director of Development, Strategy & Operations IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Director of Development CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, Full Time BASIC FUNCTION The Associate Director of Development, Strategy & Operations plays a key role in ensuring the efficient, effective, and strategic functioning of Ford’s Theatre’s Development operations and planning. This position leads gift processing and database and workflow management, setting and maintaining the internal operational standard... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Individual Giving

TITLE: Associate Director of Individual Giving IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Director of Development CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, Full Time BASIC FUNCTION The Associate Director of Individual Giving is a new position that leads Ford’s Theatre’s strategy to steward and expand the portfolio of individual donors at the $5,000+ level. This position manages a rapidly growing portfolio of major gift prospects and donors, develops and implements individualized cultivation and solicitation strategies, and par... (more)