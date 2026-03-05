Broadway at The National Launches Broadway Bingo Game Teasing 2026/27 Season

Broadway at The National is inviting theatre fans to try to predict its upcoming 2026/27 season through a new interactive game titled Broadway Bingo. The teaser campaign asks audiences to identify seven clues that correspond to the shows that will be included in the upcoming season package at The National Theatre in Washington, DC.

The theatre shared the bingo card on social media, encouraging followers to test their theatre knowledge and intuition. The card features a grid of clues such as 'Greek Myth,' 'Golden-Age Revival,' 'Tony-Winning Choreo,' 'Rock Opera,' and 'Based on a Beloved 2000s Rom Com,' along with several more playful prompts like 'Can I Borrow Your Charger?' and 'We Could See ______.'

Participants are asked to download the bingo card, select the seven squares they believe correspond to the upcoming season lineup, and share their predictions on social media while tagging Broadway at The National.

Fans must submit their completed cards by 6 p.m. on March 5 through the '2026-27' tab in the Broadway at The National mobile app. After the official season announcement, the theatre will reveal which clues were correct.

One participant will be selected to receive a special prize, giving them the opportunity to experience the 'First Night Fan Club' for the show of their choice from the upcoming season package.

The interactive promotion arrives ahead of the venue’s official reveal of its 2026-27 Broadway at The National season next week, which will bring a lineup of touring Broadway productions to the historic Washington, DC theatre.