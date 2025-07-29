Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! It was another eventful day on the Great White Way, with fresh star power lighting up stages and new stories unfolding across the world of theatre. We got our first look at Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, plus casting and cities were announced for the upcoming SUFFS North American tour. We also chatted with Ryan Colone about his surprising role in ANGRY ALAN Off-Broadway. Over in industry news, a proposed bill aims to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump, Conrad Ricamora launched a scholarship for Asian American male actors (read more), and Todrick Hall spoke out about his experience with Burlesque the Musical. Plus, don’t miss our videos from the A CHORUS LINE 50th concert, Adam Lambert’s take on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and more highlights below. Let’s jump in to all the top stories BroadwayWorld is buzzing about today!
Photos: Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
You can now get a first look at Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Learn more about the Broadway production and see how to purchase tickets.
Interview: Ryan Colone is ANGRY ALAN's On Stage Surprise
Making his Off-Broadway debut, Ryan Colone steps into a pivotal (and surprising) role as the son of John Krasinski’s character in Angry Alan at Studio Seaview. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Colonel here.
SUFFS North American Tour Cast & Cities Announced
Casting and cities have been announced for the North American Tour of SUFFS. The tour will have its first public performance on September 8, 2025, at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA, and will officially open at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on September 19, 2025.
| Video: Inside the A CHORUS LINE 50 Concert With Donna McKechnie, Robyn Hurder & More
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Robyn Hurder performing 'The Music and the Mirror' at the A Chorus Line 50 celebration concert, alongside original Cassie, Donna McKechnie, and Charlotte D'Amboise.. (more...)
| Video: Adam Lambert Records 'Heaven on Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Michael Major
Watch a new video of Adam Lambert recording his upcoming cover of 'Heaven On Their Minds' from Jesus Christ Superstar. Lambert stars as 'Judas' in the new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, alongside Cynthia Erivo as 'Jesus.'. (more...)
Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN is Now Playing at the Muny
Video: Watch 'Candy Store' From HEATHERS With McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, & Elizabeth Teeter
| Photos: Brenda Pressley in PURPOSE on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Brenda Pressley in Broadway’s PURPOSE. Brenda Pressley assumed the role of 'Claudine Jasper' on Tuesday, July 15. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
| Photos: Darwin Del Fabro's LILI / DARWIN at The Tank
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lili / Darwin, a new play written and performed by Darwin Del Fabro, will play a limited, 12-performance engagement at The Tank. See photos here and learn more about the production. . (more...)
"Some enchanted evening,
