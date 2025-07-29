Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! It was another eventful day on the Great White Way, with fresh star power lighting up stages and new stories unfolding across the world of theatre. We got our first look at Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, plus casting and cities were announced for the upcoming SUFFS North American tour. We also chatted with Ryan Colone about his surprising role in ANGRY ALAN Off-Broadway. Over in industry news, a proposed bill aims to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump, Conrad Ricamora launched a scholarship for Asian American male actors (read more), and Todrick Hall spoke out about his experience with Burlesque the Musical. Plus, don’t miss our videos from the A CHORUS LINE 50th concert, Adam Lambert’s take on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and more highlights below. Let’s jump in to all the top stories BroadwayWorld is buzzing about today!