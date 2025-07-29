 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 29, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! It was another eventful day on the Great White Way, with fresh star power lighting up stages and new stories unfolding across the world of theatre. We got our first look at Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, plus casting and cities were announced for the upcoming SUFFS North American tour. We also chatted with Ryan Colone about his surprising role in ANGRY ALAN Off-Broadway. Over in industry news, a proposed bill aims to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump, Conrad Ricamora launched a scholarship for Asian American male actors (read more), and Todrick Hall spoke out about his experience with Burlesque the Musical. Plus, don’t miss our videos from the A CHORUS LINE 50th concert, Adam Lambert’s take on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and more highlights below. Let’s jump in to all the top stories BroadwayWorld is buzzing about today!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image
Photos: Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

You can now get a first look at Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Learn more about the Broadway production and see how to purchase tickets.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image
Interview: Ryan Colone is ANGRY ALAN's On Stage Surprise

Making his Off-Broadway debut, Ryan Colone steps into a pivotal (and surprising) role as the son of John Krasinski’s character in Angry Alan at Studio Seaview. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Colonel here.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image
SUFFS North American Tour Cast & Cities Announced

Casting and cities have been announced for the North American Tour of SUFFS. The tour will have its first public performance on September 8, 2025, at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA, and will officially open at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on September 19, 2025.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image Video: Inside the A CHORUS LINE 50 Concert With Donna McKechnie, Robyn Hurder & More
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Robyn Hurder performing 'The Music and the Mirror' at the A Chorus Line 50 celebration concert, alongside original Cassie, Donna McKechnie, and Charlotte D'Amboise.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image Video: Adam Lambert Records 'Heaven on Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Michael Major
Watch a new video of Adam Lambert recording his upcoming cover of 'Heaven On Their Minds' from Jesus Christ Superstar. Lambert stars as 'Judas' in the new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, alongside Cynthia Erivo as 'Jesus.'. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN is Now Playing at the Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has released an all new trailer for its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen, which makes its Muny and Midwest regional premiere on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch 'Candy Store' From HEATHERS With McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, & Elizabeth Teeter
by Michael Major
Watch a video of “Candy Store” from Heathers the Musical, featuring Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, and more.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image Photos: Brenda Pressley in PURPOSE on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Brenda Pressley in Broadway’s PURPOSE. Brenda Pressley assumed the role of 'Claudine Jasper' on Tuesday, July 15. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025 Image Photos: Darwin Del Fabro's LILI / DARWIN at The Tank
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lili / Darwin, a new play written and performed by Darwin Del Fabro, will play a limited, 12-performance engagement at The Tank. See photos here and learn more about the production. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
House Republican Bill Proposes Renaming Kennedy Center After President Trump
by Joshua Wright
A House Republican has introduced a bill to rename the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump, citing his influence on arts and culture. The proposed legislation comes amid ongoing Republican efforts to rebrand parts of the Washington institution.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Ricamora Scholarship Launches, Caesar’s Offers Industry Job Fairs
by Alex Freeman
This week, a look at a pair of new initiatives with different purposes: the first being Conrad Ricamora's 'The Right to Be There' scholarship, a vital step toward supporting Asian American male actors. We also look at the Times Square Casino’s offer of job fairs for theatre professionals, an effort aiming to offer new employment avenues within the industry. Beyond these, leadership transitions continue regionally, with David Muse announcing his departure from Studio Theatre and Adam Weinert joining Hudson Hall. We also look at a report from the UK on freelancer pay problems and the consequences of recent congressional funding cuts hitting organizations across the US.. (more...)
Photos: Joy Woods Surprises Students At Broadway Artists Alliance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On Friday, August 18th, Joy Woods surprised students at Broadway Artists Alliance with a visit. See photos from the event here and learn more about Broadway Artists Alliance. . (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Best Broadway Shows in August 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in August 2025 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
LES MISERABLES 40th-Anniversary Concert Tour to Play Manila, January 2026
by Oliver Oliveros
Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed 40th-anniversary production of Les Misérables is set to captivate Filipino audiences at The Theatre at Solaire from January 20 to February 15, 2026.. (more...)
House Republican Bill Proposes Renaming Kennedy Center After President Trump
by Joshua Wright
A House Republican has introduced a bill to rename the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump, citing his influence on arts and culture. The proposed legislation comes amid ongoing Republican efforts to rebrand parts of the Washington institution.. (more...)
Todrick Hall Speaks Out on 'Bittersweet' BURLESQUE Experience
by Michael Major
Todrick Hall has issued a statement regarding his experience with Burlesque the Musical. He clarifies recent allegations of a challenging work environment backstage, also calling out the hate and negativity he is frequently confronted with online.. (more...)
Conrad Ricamora Launches Scholarship For Asian American Male Actors
by Stephi Wild
Conrad Ricamora has launched a scholarship for Asian American male actors. The stage and screen star posted the link to a GoFundMe page where people can donate to the fund.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at the Muny, Starring Norm Lewis and Michael James Scott
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has announced the full cast for La Cage aux Folles, which returns this summer after nearly four decades to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Learn more here!. (more...)
Halston, Harada, Hoffman and Larsen to Star in FINDING DOROTHY PARKER at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Finding Dorothy Parker, an evening celebrating the wit and wisdom of Dorothy Parker, will play three performances at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Jasmine Amy Rogers Will Give Free Concert in Hudson River Park
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series at Hudson River Park, continues today, July 28, with 2025 Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers.. (more...)
Dylan Mulvaney's One-Woman Show THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD Will Open Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Dylan Mulvaney’s one-woman show The Least Problematic Woman in the World, written by and starring Dylan Mulvaney, and directed by Tim Jackson, will begin performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in September.. (more...)
HBO Renews Broadway-Filled THE GILDED AGE For A Fourth Season
by Michael Major
HBO's The Gilded Age has been renewed for a fourth season. From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), HBO’s The Gilded Age has achieved praise for its star-studded ensemble cast of Broadway talent, costume design, and production design.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Ariel Sta'chel

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Some enchanted evening,
you may see a stranger...
you may see a stranger across a crowded room."

- South Pacific

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos