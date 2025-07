Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 29, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! It was another eventful day on the Great White Way, with fresh star power lighting up stages and new stories unfolding across the world of theatre. We got our first look at Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, plus casting and cities were announced for the upcoming SUFFS North American tour. We also chatted with Ryan Colone about his surprising role in ANGRY ALAN Off-Broadway. Over in industry news, a proposed bill aims to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump, Conrad Ricamora launched a scholarship for Asian American male actors (read more), and Todrick Hall spoke out about his experience with Burlesque the Musical. Plus, don’t miss our videos from the A CHORUS LINE 50th concert, Adam Lambert’s take on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and more highlights below. Let’s jump in to all the top stories BroadwayWorld is buzzing about today!

Thursday, July 31

Broadway in Bryant Park

Saturday, August 2

Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page



Photos: Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL You can now get a first look at Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Learn more about the Broadway production and see how to purchase tickets.



Interview: Ryan Colone is ANGRY ALAN's On Stage Surprise Making his Off-Broadway debut, Ryan Colone steps into a pivotal (and surprising) role as the son of John Krasinski’s character in Angry Alan at Studio Seaview. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Colonel here.



SUFFS North American Tour Cast & Cities Announced Casting and cities have been announced for the North American Tour of SUFFS. The tour will have its first public performance on September 8, 2025, at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA, and will officially open at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on September 19, 2025.

Photos: Brenda Pressley in PURPOSE on Broadway

You can now get a first look at Brenda Pressley in Broadway’s PURPOSE. Brenda Pressley assumed the role of 'Claudine Jasper' on Tuesday, July 15. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...) Photos: Darwin Del Fabro's LILI / DARWIN at The Tank

Lili / Darwin, a new play written and performed by Darwin Del Fabro, will play a limited, 12-performance engagement at The Tank. See photos here and learn more about the production. . (more...)

A House Republican has introduced a bill to rename the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump, citing his influence on arts and culture. The proposed legislation comes amid ongoing Republican efforts to rebrand parts of the Washington institution.. ( more... This week, a look at a pair of new initiatives with different purposes: the first being Conrad Ricamora's 'The Right to Be There' scholarship, a vital step toward supporting Asian American male actors. We also look at the Times Square Casino’s offer of job fairs for theatre professionals, an effort aiming to offer new employment avenues within the industry. Beyond these, leadership transitions continue regionally, with David Muse announcing his departure from Studio Theatre and Adam Weinert joining Hudson Hall. We also look at a report from the UK on freelancer pay problems and the consequences of recent congressional funding cuts hitting organizations across the US.. ( more... On Friday, August 18th, Joy Woods surprised students at Broadway Artists Alliance with a visit. See photos from the event here and learn more about Broadway Artists Alliance. . ( more... What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in August 2025 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . ( more... Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed 40th-anniversary production of Les Misérables is set to captivate Filipino audiences at The Theatre at Solaire from January 20 to February 15, 2026.. ( more... A House Republican has introduced a bill to rename the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump, citing his influence on arts and culture. The proposed legislation comes amid ongoing Republican efforts to rebrand parts of the Washington institution.. ( more... Todrick Hall has issued a statement regarding his experience with Burlesque the Musical. He clarifies recent allegations of a challenging work environment backstage, also calling out the hate and negativity he is frequently confronted with online.. ( more... Conrad Ricamora has launched a scholarship for Asian American male actors. The stage and screen star posted the link to a GoFundMe page where people can donate to the fund.. ( more... The Muny has announced the full cast for La Cage aux Folles, which returns this summer after nearly four decades to the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Learn more here!. ( more... Finding Dorothy Parker, an evening celebrating the wit and wisdom of Dorothy Parker, will play three performances at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. ( more... Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series at Hudson River Park, continues today, July 28, with 2025 Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers.. ( more... Dylan Mulvaney’s one-woman show The Least Problematic Woman in the World, written by and starring Dylan Mulvaney, and directed by Tim Jackson, will begin performances off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in September.. ( more... HBO's The Gilded Age has been renewed for a fourth season. From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), HBO’s The Gilded Age has achieved praise for its star-studded ensemble cast of Broadway talent, costume design, and production design.. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!