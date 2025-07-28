Video: Inside the A CHORUS LINE 50 Concert With Donna McKechnie, Robyn Hurder & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line was celebrated at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway. The production reunited members of the original cast of the iconic musical, as well as other performers who have been part of the show's legacy throughout the past 50 years.

Tony nominee Robyn Hurder shared a video of "The Music and the Mirror," which she performed alongside original Cassie, Donna McKechnie. She is later joined by Charlotte D'Amboise to dance the iconic sequence, followed by other performers who have taken on the role.

"I still can’t believe this happened," Hurder captioned the social media post. "More thoughts and feelings and full blown diary entries to come….but for now…. I got to sing to sing her song with her on her line. On her stage. I got to dance the dance next the legend that is [Charlotte D'Amboise]. This moment is burned into my soul forever. My GOD am I grateful."

Theatre journalist Frank DiLella shared a backstage look at the concert, including Jennifer Simard singing "Dance: Ten, Looks: Three" and Jessica Vosk singing "At the Ballet."

Cabaret Jim Caruso also shared a look at the event, showing the ensemble performing the musical's legendary finale, "One."

The weekend included several celebrations for the musical's big anniversary, including a flash mob at Lincoln Center reuniting former cast members. See them perform the iconic opening number, "One," and "What I Did For Love" below.

Last night's concert, benefitting Entertainment Community Fund programs serving dancers, starred original 1975 Broadway cast members Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie, with special performances by Charlotte d'Amboise (Chicago), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Robyn Hurder (SMASH), Francis Jue (Yellowface), Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Jessica Vosk (Hell's Kitchen), Anthony Wayne (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset) and Leigh Zimmerman (Olivier Award Winner), Tommy Bracco (Newsies), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Mandy Gonzalez (Sunset Blvd.), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) and Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her).

The evening will be directed by original cast member Baayork Lee, who will also remount the original Michael Bennett and Bob Avian choreography.

Originally conceived by Michael Bennett with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, the musical quickly became an unprecedented and critical hit.

That original production garnered 12 Tony Award nominations and won nine: Best Musical, Direction, Choreography, Book, Score, Lighting, Leading Actress (Donna McKechnie), Featured Actor (Sammy Williams) and Featured Actress (Kelly Bishop). It ran for 15 years and was the longest-running Broadway show when it closed on April 28, 1990, playing 6,137 performances—and has continued to span the globe for decades.