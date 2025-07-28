Todrick Hall Speaks Out on 'Bittersweet' BURLESQUE Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Todrick Hall has issued a statement regarding his experience with Burlesque The Musical, currently running in the West End. The Broadway alum plays the role of 'Sean,' also directing, choreographing, and serving as lead composer for the new musical. Hall clarifies recent allegations of a challenging work environment backstage, also calling out the hate and negativity he is frequently confronted with on social media.

"For those asking how I am during this bittersweet time, here is just a little taste of what it's like to be me," he shared in a social media post of screenshots of hate comments. "I don't search for it, it's not sent to me, but the internet knows I'm heavily involved in Burlesque, so it's the first thing that pops up."

He goes on to discuss his love of the theatre community, also discussing how his deep involvement in Burlesque came to be.

"Theatre used to be my safe space, I have trained since I was 8 years old to perform and allegations and rumors about my character, integrity and work ethic shouldn't be enough to take money out of my pockets and drive my mental health down the drain, but it does. So, I'll just say this. I didn't ask to be the director of this show...I stepped up the plate because the original director for beyond valid reasons could no longer be with the project. No one in my position would've turned that opportunity down. I am not a producer and have nothing to do with employees being paid, these theatre people probably know that, but are just looking for reasons to throw hate my way.

I have not made the show about myself. This is a NEW adaptation of the film, made by the film's own writer. When our show started rehearsals there were at least two other shows on the west end Prada and Doubtfire that featured a black man as the gay assistant to a leading character. While I'm sure this is the role a lot of ppl find fitting for ppl who look like me, if you challenge yourself to look beyond the personal hatred of me you might be able to admit that this in itself is problematic.

Here are some facts: I have never 'scammed' anyone out of anything, I never owed those dancers from NHHH (they agreed to do the video for free & their first and last names have always been in the credits the faq check, I have never engaged in anything with a minor, though ppl have illegally recorded me and cut clips of a conversation to make it appear that way which is disgusting and the biggest fact of all is that I am a human being with feelings and being attacked by ppl who have never met me/worked with me gets to be too much some days. It's taken a huge toll on my mental health, my life, my relationship, my confidence and it needs to stop. I have to get on stage 8 shows a week and smile while feeling like I'm doing time for a crime no one ever confirmed I committed.

These stage blogs and reviewers have gone out of their way to poke holes in our show. I'm a part of the theatre community, like it or not. I've done 5 broadway shows (with zero complaints from producers, cast or crew) 3 west end shows, worked with the biggest artists in the world and have remained in good standing with them. I show up for work early every day and do my job. To see these comments, one of them from a director from my hometown in Texas that I've always admired and looked up to, who I've never worked with or auditioned for tearing me down is heartbreaking. Remember that when you drag our show on the internet, you're also dragging the countless cast members, creatives, crew, costumers, wig techs and more who have given their blood, sweat and tears to this project and who depend on its success to survive in this already difficult industry.

Lastly, I am a queer, black director and there aren't many of us. From the profile pics of the ppl who have them in these comments, most of them are not ppl of color. I have not had the same opportunities a lot of directors have and frankly have not been given the same respect and privileges a lot of ppl in my position would be given. There is a massive lack of representation in theatre on the creative side and I think you should consider this before throwing stones at someone whose journey to get here has been harder than most.

This rant is said with love but from an artist who can't take much more negativity on the internet for simply doing the best job I could do with the time and resources I was given. I'm not going anywhere, I'll continue to show up and work my ass off even if ppl would rather me fade away and not work forever. The false allegations about me not paying my staff were never true and they're over 6 years old now. It's time to move forward, please let me live my life. I've taken the internet's beating every single day for over half a decade. Please send your anger towards someone else because my head and heart can't take much more."

Hall shares a series of negative comments on Facebook, with users expressing disinterest in the production due to his involvement. He captioned the post with a response to the comments, clarifying that articles alleging a challenging work environment have not named him as being explicitly responsible.

"Imagine waking up every day and reading these comments from strangers that have never met you, knowing your cast has seen and read them, then having to go onstage night and after night, smile and try to perform under these circumstances. I can’t imagine that there’s a single theatre kid in the world who hasn’t been bullied, yet we grow up just to bully other creators on social media. I am a human being, whose life has already been harder than most enough. I’m aware that something I say may be taken out of context so plz charge it to my head and not my heart. None of these articles that have come out about our show have ever mentioned me, but the fingers are all pointing my direction. I’m a strong human, I’ve had to be, but every human has their breaking point. Keyboard Warriors, please be careful of the things you say about ppl on the internet."

He ended the caption by stating that the theatre community should be standing together, as opposed to ripping others apart.

"Reminder, we are not curing cancer here! We’re making a show for entertainment in a world that is already so divided. We as the theatre community should stand together and not find joy in ripping apart our own art form that is already struggling to keep shows open and art alive."

The comments on the post were flooded with support for Hall, with his Burlesque co-stars, Jess Folley and Orfeh, standing by him.

"Todrick, I could flood this comment section with enough words to make Britannica nervous—but let’s cut to the truth: you’re brilliant, full stop," Orfeh stated. "Getting to share the stage with you every night is a damn joy. I know the second we lock into a scene, it’s going to be alive, electric, hilarious and heartfelt AF and unforgettable! The noise online doesn’t hold a candle to the real thing, you, doing what only YOU can do. AND you make it all look so effortless, which bugs the F out of ppl, trust me, I KNOW."

Laura Benanti, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Hailee Kaleem Wright, and Amber Ardolino also offerred support to Hall in the comments section.

The recent allegations against the production have claimed "that some costumes were not completed in time for the show's first performances, and that cast members have raised concerns related to their working environment."

An Equity spokesperson responded to the matter, sharing that “Equity is engaging with both members and the producers over a number of issues that have been raised with us. Our West End official is in close contact with members, and members can seek further support by contacting Equity direct, as needed.”

Burlesque The Musical is currently running at the Savoy Theatre through September 6, with Hall encourgaing audiences to come "if you can even get a ticket! 5 stars, sold out with a nightly standing ovation! THAT’S what Burlesque is."