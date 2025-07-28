HBO Renews Broadway-Filled THE GILDED AGE For A Fourth Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HBO's The Gilded Age has been renewed for a fourth season. From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), HBO’s THE GILDED AGE has achieved praise for its star-studded ensemble cast of Broadway talent, costume design, and Emmy®-winning production design. The season three finale will air on Sunday, August 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) and all episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

Total premiere-night viewing for the third season has grown for five consecutive weeks, culminating in a 20 percent growth compared to last season. Fan engagement has also climbed, with social chatter rising nearly 60 percent week over week.

Season 3 of THE GILDED AGE has received critical acclaim, with both Variety and Entertainment Weekly proclaiming this season as “the best yet,” while Vulture called it a “must-watch.” In its two-eligible seasons, THE GILDED AGE has earned 7 total Emmy® nominations and 1 Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.”

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.

Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

The cast of the third season includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; executive producer, Gareth Neame; executive producer, David Crockett; director and executive producer, Michael Engler; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producer, Bob Greenblatt; co-executive producer, Erica Armstrong Dunbar. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, quote: “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights THE GILDED AGE has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a “cant-miss it” entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”