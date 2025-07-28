Interview: Ryan Colone is ANGRY ALAN's On Stage Surprise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Making his Off-Broadway debut, Ryan Colone steps into a pivotal (and surprising) role as the son of John Krasinski’s character in Angry Alan at Studio Seaview.

As the show heads into its final performances before closing on August 3rd, Ryan is finally getting the chance to speak publicly about the experience! We caught up with him to talk about performing Off-Broadway, working alongside Krasinski, and more! Read the full interview here!

This is your Off-Broadway debut — congratulations! What does it mean to you to be a part of this production?

Thank you! It has been such a privilege to be a part of this team so soon after graduating. It is very unique for up-and-coming artists like myself to even be in rooms like these surrounded by such immense talent, much less sitting at the table and having their voice heard. I’m constantly reminding myself of the miraculousness of everything that’s happened so quickly, and to honor that opportunity daily with hard work and renewed dedication.

What has it been like working with John Krasinski?

I could not have gotten luckier in a scene partner and mentor than John Krasinski. His accolades as an artistic multihyphenate are some of the very same that I have long aspired to, particularly since both of us grew up in the same area outside of Boston, and he has been so generous with answering my questions on how to best continue to follow in his footsteps.

Your appearance in the show is a surprise to the audience. What has that been like for you to experience, and what has the audience response been like?

To use Sam Gold’s words, my surprise appearance “breaks our promise with the audience” of a one-man show. When you spend so much time with just one character‘s perspective, and oftentimes a perspective that the audience is growing less and less comfortable with, the presence of a new perspective feels revelatory. My reveal is usually met with gasps and muttering, but as Joe begins to stand up to Roger, it quickly turns to whoops and hollers by the end.

What do you hope that audiences take away from the show?

I think the takeaway that resonates the most to me is how many people there are in America like Roger right now who use anger to cope with feeling left behind and scared, and how brave the Joe’s of the world are to try and find the language to face that anger and say that the future we’re fighting for isn’t about taking someone else’s place, but making room for everyone.

Do you have anything else you’d like to share?

For theatre-lovers at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this summer, I’ll be serving as the producer of sapphic thriller “READ MY LIPS” (Aug. 11-16), and it’s not one to miss!