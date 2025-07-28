Photos: Brenda Pressley in PURPOSE on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at Brenda Pressley in Broadway’s PURPOSE. Brenda Pressley (And Still I Rise, The Lyons, Infinite Life, Original Company of Dreamgirls) assumed the role of 'Claudine Jasper' on Tuesday, July 15.



The Broadway cast of PURPOSE currently features 2025 Theare World Award Winner Alana Arenas, 2025 Tony Award Nominees Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, and Glenn Davis, and 2024 and 2025 Tony Award winner Kara Young.

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors, and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, PURPOSE is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.