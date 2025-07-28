Conrad Ricamora Launches Scholarship For Asian American Male Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conrad Ricamora has launched a scholarship for Asian American male actors. The stage and screen star posted the link to a GoFundMe page where people can donate to the fund. At press time, he has raised $33,894 of the $55,000 goal, and has received·208 donations.

The scholarship, for Asian American male actors pursuing BFA or MFA acting degrees, is called The Right to Be There, because, as Ricamora writes, "no young actor should grow up feeling like their presence is conditional. Not in their training, and not on the stage."

Ricamora launched the fund with $8,000 (because 8 is a lucky Chinese number) of his own money, and he plans to match the first $10,000 of donations that come in.

"I've been carrying a lot of grief lately," Ricamora wrote in the description of the fundraiser. "Grief from being told—implicitly and explicitly—that I don't belong. Grief from seeing others like me, Asian American men, pushed to the margins of the stage, or off it entirely. And grief from knowing that these patterns are old. Older than me. Older than this moment."

Learn more or donate here.

Conrad Ricamora is now appearing on Broadway in Oh, Mary! His other Broadway credits include Here Lies Love, The King And I (Lincoln Center, Grammy Nomination). Off-Broadway, he was seen in Oh, Mary! (Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Little Shop of Horrors, Here Lies Love (Public Theater - Theatre World Award, Lortel nomination), and Soft Power (Public Theater - Drama Desk, Lortel, Grammy Nominations).

This fall on Hulu, he can be seen in “How To Die Alone." Other TV credits include “How To Get Away With Murder,” anad “The Resident.” On film, he was in Fire Island, Over The Moon, Talladega Nights, and The Light of the Moon.