SUFFS North American Tour Cast & Cities Announced

Casting and cities have been announced for the North American Tour of SUFFS, the empowering and acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman ever to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, SUFFS boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

The tour will have its first public performance on September 8, 2025, at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA, and will officially open at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on September 19, 2025.

The tour cast will feature Maya Keleher as Alice Paul, Danyel Fulton as Ida B. Wells, Marya Grandy as Carrie Chapman Catt, Jenny Ashman as President Woodrow Wilson, Monica Tulia Ramirez as Inez Milholland, Gwynne Wood as Lucy Burns, Joyce Meimei Zheng as Ruza Wenclawska, Livvy Marcus as Doris Stevens, Trisha Jeffrey as Mary Church Terrell, Brandi Porter as Dudley Malone, Laura Stracko as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Tami Dahbura as Mollie Hay, and Victoria Lauren Pekel as Phyllis Terrell/Robin.

Rounding out the company are Abigail Aziz, Ariana Burks, Annalese Fusaro, Lucy Godínez, Marissa Hecker, Amanda K. Lopez, Merrill Peiffer, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Gretchen Shope.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to share Shaina’s acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical with audiences across the country this coming season,” said SUFFS producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “The entertaining and inspiring story of the suffragists’ fight for the right to vote remains as timely as ever.”

SUFFS features book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award®-winner Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet, Yellow Face), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), music supervision by Andrea Grody, scenic design by Christine Peters, original Broadway scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Oscar and Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Death Becomes Her), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), hair and wig design by award-winner Charles G. LaPointe, makeup design by Joe Dulude II, sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), vocal arrangements by Shaina Taub and Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), incidental music arrangements by Shaina Taub, Andrea Grody, and Michael Starobin, associate direction by Lori Elizabeth Parquet, associate choreography by Hawley Gould, and general management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

SUFFS North American Tour Dates

Capitol Theatre – Yakima, WA – 09/08/25 – 09/09/25

5th Avenue Theatre – Seattle, WA – 09/13/25 – 09/27/25

San Diego Civic Theatre – San Diego, CA – 09/30/25 – 10/05/25

The Smith Center – Las Vegas, NV – 10/07/25 – 10/12/25

ASU Gammage – Tempe, AZ – 10/14/25 – 10/19/25

Orpheum Theatre – San Francisco, CA – 10/22/25 – 11/09/25

Eccles Theatre – Salt Lake City, UT – 11/11/25 – 11/16/25

Hollywood Pantages Theatre – Los Angeles, CA – 11/18/25 – 12/07/25

Academy of Music – Philadelphia, PA – 01/06/26 – 01/18/26

Providence Performing Arts Center – Providence, RI – 01/20/26 – 01/25/26

The Bushnell – Hartford, CT – 01/27/26 – 02/01/26

Connor Palace – Cleveland, OH – 02/03/26 – 02/22/26

Peace Center – Greenville, SC – 02/24/26 – 03/01/26

Tennessee Performing Arts Center – Nashville, TN – 03/03/26 – 03/08/26

Belk Theater – Charlotte, NC – 03/10/26 – 03/15/26

Emerson Colonial Theatre – Boston, MA – 03/17/26 – 03/29/26

Schuster Center – Dayton, OH – 03/31/26 – 04/05/26

Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN – 04/07/26 – 04/12/26

Fisher Theatre – Detroit, MI – 04/14/26 – 04/26/26

Des Moines Civic Center – Des Moines, IA – 04/28/26 – 05/03/26

Lied Center – Lincoln, NE – 05/05/26 – 05/10/26

Aronoff Center – Cincinnati, OH – 05/12/26 – 05/17/26

Hippodrome Theatre – Baltimore, MD – 05/26/26 – 05/31/26

Shea’s Performing Arts Center – Buffalo, NY – 06/02/26 – 06/07/26

West Herr Auditorium Theatre – Rochester, NY – 06/09/26 – 06/14/26

The National Theatre – Washington, D.C. – 06/16/26 – 06/28/26

CIBC Theatre – Chicago, IL – 07/07/26 – 07/19/26

Bass Performance Hall – Fort Worth, TX – 08/04/26 – 08/09/26