Video: Watch 'Candy Store' From HEATHERS With McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy, & Elizabeth Teeter

Get a first look at “Candy Store” from Heathers the Musical, featuring Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, and more. Heathers is currently running at New World Stages through January 25, 2026.

Heathers also stars Tony Award nominee Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.