Photos: Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Taye Diggs plays through September 28, with Wayne Brady staying through November 9.
You can now get a first look at Wayne Brady as “Harold Zidler” and Taye Diggs “The Duke of Monroth” along with Ashley Loren as “Satine” and Christian Douglas as “Christian" in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broaday.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas
Daye Diggs and Wayne Brady
Ashley Loren, Christian Douglas, and Taye Diggs
Pepe Munoz and Samantha Dodemaide
Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas