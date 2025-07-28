 tracking pixel
Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN is Now Playing at the Muny

Performances run July 28 - August 3.

By: Jul. 28, 2025
The Muny has released an all new trailer for its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen, which makes its Muny and Midwest regional premiere July 28-August 3 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Check out the video here!

Michael Fabisch leads the cast in the title role with Jackie Burns (Heidi Hansen), Maggie Lakis (Cynthia Murphy), Rob McClure (Larry Murphy), Afra Sophia Tully (Zoe Murphy), Joshua Bess (Connor Murphy), Bryan Munar (Jared Kleinman) and Savy Jackson (Alana Beck). The cast also includes Kaley Bender, Vera Brown, Alex Daspit, Samuel Gerber, Josh Hoon LeeSpencer Davis Milford, Zoë Brooke Reed, Gabi Stapula, Essence Anisa Tyler and Oscar Williams (Understudy for Evan Hansen).

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble, as well as the 12 selected Muny Summer Intensive participants.

The creative team for Dear Evan Hansen is led by Rob Ruggiero (director), Beth Crandall (choreographer) and Roberto Sinha (music director/conductor).

The design and Production Team includes Michael Schweikardt (scenic designer); Joseph Shrope (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kevan Loney (video designer); J. Jared Janas (wig designer); The Telsey OfficeRashad Naylor, CSA (casting); Gabi Stapula (associate choreographer); and Bonnie Panson (production stage manager).


