Video: Adam Lambert Records 'Heaven on Their Minds' From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch a new look at Adam Lambert recording his upcoming cover of "Heaven On Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar, before it lands on streaming services this Friday, August 1. Lambert stars as 'Judas' in the new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, alongside Cynthia Erivo as 'Jesus.'

Pre-save the new single here. This release coincides with the production itself, which runs August 1, 2, and 3 at the iconic Los Angeles venue.

An award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer, philanthropist and LGBTQ+ trailblazer, Lambert has previously been cast in iconic stage roles, most recently his critically acclaimed role of “Emcee” in the Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which marked his official Broadway debut, as well as the first National Tour and Los Angeles Company of WICKED (Ensemble, Fiyero U/S).

This new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots, featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer and Tony and Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. The production also includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Negrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona, with casting by The Telsey Office.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”