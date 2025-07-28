Jasmine Amy Rogers Will Give Free Concert in Hudson River Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway by the Boardwalk, a free summertime series at Hudson River Park, continues today, July 28, with 2025 Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers.

Broadway by the Boardwalk, funded and supported by Hudson River Park Friends, and produced and curated by Erich Bergen, is part of Hudson River Park’s 2025 summer programming season, which features hundreds of free and fun events for all ages.

All performances begin at 6:30 pm and are free and open to the public. Clinton Cove is located in Hudson River Park at West 55th Street. Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket for seating on the lawn.

Rogers just made her Broadway debut in the title role of BOOP! The Musical. For her performance, she won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical and a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

The series will continue with Zachary Noah Piser (August 4) and Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal (August 11). Hudson River Park’s full summer event calendar can be found at hudsonriverpark.org/events.