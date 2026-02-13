Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 13, 2026- Chatting with OH, MARY! Star John Cameron Mitchell and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we're here to catch you up on all the must-read stories you might have missed yesterday. John Cameron Mitchell is lighting up Broadway again as he joins the cast of Oh, Mary!—get a look behind the scenes in our exclusive video. Heathers The Musical is celebrating its 250th performance and a new extension, and you won't want to miss the photo highlights. In casting news, Kelsie Watts is set to dazzle as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Plus, get a sneak peek at Sarah Pidgeon's stellar turn in FX’s Love Story with a brand-new trailer and cast interviews, and explore more of the latest nominations, reviews, and industry insider updates from across the theatre world. Let’s dive into another exciting day—Broadway style!