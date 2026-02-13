 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 13, 2026- Chatting with OH, MARY! Star John Cameron Mitchell and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 13, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we're here to catch you up on all the must-read stories you might have missed yesterday. John Cameron Mitchell is lighting up Broadway again as he joins the cast of Oh, Mary!—get a look behind the scenes in our exclusive video. Heathers The Musical is celebrating its 250th performance and a new extension, and you won't want to miss the photo highlights. In casting news, Kelsie Watts is set to dazzle as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Plus, get a sneak peek at Sarah Pidgeon's stellar turn in FX’s Love Story with a brand-new trailer and cast interviews, and explore more of the latest nominations, reviews, and industry insider updates from across the theatre world. Let’s dive into another exciting day—Broadway style!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Video: There's a New Mary in Town- John Cameron Mitchell Is Back on Broadway in OH, MARY!

John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu have joined the company of Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Watch in this video as the duo discusses their new gig and why they are so happy to join Broadway's finniest play. 
Photos: HEATHERS Celebrates 250th Performance

Heathers The Musical just celebrated its 250th performance with the news that it will extend its record-breaking run for the third time. The production will now play through September 6, 2026. Heathers opened to the largest advance in New World Stages' 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. Check out photos from inside the big night here.
Kelsie Watts To Join MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway As 'Satine'

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome recording artist and Broadway sensation Kelsie Watts in the role of “Satine” beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. 

Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive interview, Stereophonic star Sarah Pidgeon and newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly shared their experiences portraying Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX's Love Story.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
A new trailer has been released for FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the new limited series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple, starring Stereophonic star Sarah Pidgeon. Watch it now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE DANCE OF DEATH at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Steppenwolf Theatre Company is August Strindberg’s The Dance of Death, adapted by Conor McPherson, directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov, and featuring an all-ensemble cast. The Dance of Death will play through March 22, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Check out photos from inside opening night here!. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released from the UK & Ireland tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL starring Strictly Come Dancing Finalist and West End star Amber Davies. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Noah J. Ricketts, Analise Scarpaci and More to Star in CHARMING Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Another Fairytale Productions will present an invite-only, industry reading of Charming: A New Musical, with music & lyrics by PARKWILD and AJ Smith, and a book by Addison Pia & Sandy Comstock.. (more...)
New Version of JANE EYRE Is Now Available to License
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has just announced that a new version of the Broadway musical Jane Eyre is now available for licensing. We have all of the details!. (more...)
Joel Luks Named Marketing and Communication Director at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has appointed Joel Luks as its new Marketing and Communications Director. Luks joins the Hobby Center with more than two decades of experience in arts leadership.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/12/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Casting, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/12/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Receives Federal Funding for Expanded Arts Education
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hudson Valley Shakespeare has received $534,000 in Federal Funding for free and reduced-cost Public School arts education expansion thanks to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. . (more...)
BTC Reveals 2026 Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BTC and Broadway stage manager and producer Cody Renard Richard has revealed the next cohort of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program. The program is dedicated to building a bridge into the industry for emerging theatrical leaders of color working behind the scenes.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
SUFFS Filmed Recording Sets Spring Premiere on PBS Great Performances
by Josh Sharpe
This Spring, Great Performances will air the filmed recording of Suffs, the Broadway musical from Tony Award winner Shaina Taub. The recording was captured during the show's original Broadway run.. (more...)
John Legend & Lynn Nottage Musical IMITATION OF LIFE To Premiere At The Shed This Fall
by A.A. Cristi
IMITATION OF LIFE, a new musical by Lynn Nottage and John Legend, will premiere at The Shed in New York City. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the limited engagement is co-produced with National Black Theatre. Further casting and ticket details will be announced.. (more...)
CASTING CALL: Audiciones abiertas para LA FAMILIA ADDAMS en el Teatro Calderón
by Jose German Martinez Paneque
La producción española de LA FAMILIA ADDAMS ha lanzado oficialmente su llamada a audiciones para completar el elenco de la próxima temporada en el Teatro Calderón de Madrid. . (more...)
Bernadette Peters, Jennifer Holliday, Andrew Rannells & More Will Take Part in Broadway Backwards
by Nicole Rosky
For one night only, Broadway’s buzziest stars and legendary icons will flip the script on beloved show tunes, reimagining them as powerful stories of LGBTQ+ love and pride when Broadway Backwards returns for its 20th anniversary on Monday, March 23, 2026. . (more...)
THE WHO’S TOMMY Will Launch North American Tour in Cleveland This October
by Stephi Wild
The rock opera sensation The Who’s TOMMY will launch its North American tour in Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square in the fall of 2026 in an all-new production.. (more...)
Ben Jacoby and Brent Thiessen Join Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in BEACHES on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Ben Jacoby (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Brent Thiessen (Thoroughly Modern Millie Canadian Premiere) will join stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in the Broadway production of the new musical, Beaches.. (more...)
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Moves Up First Broadway Preview
by Stephi Wild
Broadway previews of Every Brilliant Thing will now begin earlier than scheduled with a matinee performance on Saturday, February 21st at 2:00 PM at the Hudson Theatre. . (more...)
Review: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES, Stratford East
by Cindy Marcolina
Sometimes a play is far more valuable than what the four walls of a theatre can hold. 2007: history will never be the same after the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum gets a hold of a photo album from 1940s Germany. As the archivists leaf through the pages, the day-to-day routine of Nazi officers stationed in Auschwitz unfolds before their eyes.. (more...)
Review: THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS, Rose Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Today we are wearily familiar with the terms 'Stop the Boats' and the narrative that all refugees are coming to Britain to take 'our' jobs, scam us for benefits and prey upon young girls. Nick Ahad's adaptation of Onjali Q. Raúf's beautiful book, The Boy at the Back of the Class, takes much of the political heat out of the issue with a hopeful and very human production for all ages.. (more...)
The Museum of Broadway to Open SO IN LOVE…WITH BROADWAY Exhibition
by Chloe Rabinowitz
 The Museum of Broadway will present a new special exhibit that will encapsulate the great love stories of Broadway through unforgettable costumes, accessories, lyrics and more.. (more...)
Marc Shaiman's Memoir Audiobook to Feature Martin Short, Nathan Lane & More
by Michael Major
Marc Shaiman's New York Times Bestselling memoir's audiobook features performances from Christian Borle, Matthew Broderick, Norbert Leo Butz, Billy Crystal, Christine Ebersole, J. Harrison Ghee, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, and more.. (more...)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Sets German Premiere
by Joshua Wright
Stage Entertainment has announced that THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA – The Musical will celebrate its German premiere in December 2026 at Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I believe in love!
I believe in love!
I believe in love!
I do believe in love!"

- Hair

