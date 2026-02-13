Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 13, 2026- Chatting with OH, MARY! Star John Cameron Mitchell and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we're here to catch you up on all the must-read stories you might have missed yesterday. John Cameron Mitchell is lighting up Broadway again as he joins the cast of Oh, Mary!—get a look behind the scenes in our exclusive video. Heathers The Musical is celebrating its 250th performance and a new extension, and you won't want to miss the photo highlights. In casting news, Kelsie Watts is set to dazzle as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Plus, get a sneak peek at Sarah Pidgeon's stellar turn in FX’s Love Story with a brand-new trailer and cast interviews, and explore more of the latest nominations, reviews, and industry insider updates from across the theatre world. Let’s dive into another exciting day—Broadway style!
Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway
Video: There's a New Mary in Town- John Cameron Mitchell Is Back on Broadway in OH, MARY!
John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu have joined the company of Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Watch in this video as the duo discusses their new gig and why they are so happy to join Broadway's finniest play.
Photos: HEATHERS Celebrates 250th Performance
Heathers The Musical just celebrated its 250th performance with the news that it will extend its record-breaking run for the third time. The production will now play through September 6, 2026. Heathers opened to the largest advance in New World Stages' 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. Check out photos from inside the big night here.
Kelsie Watts To Join MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway As 'Satine'
The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome recording artist and Broadway sensation Kelsie Watts in the role of “Satine” beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
| Video: Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly Talk Working with Stage Stars in LOVE STORY
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive interview, Stereophonic star Sarah Pidgeon and newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly shared their experiences portraying Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. in FX's Love Story.. (more...)
| Video: Sarah Pidgeon Stars in New Trailer for FX's LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. & CAROLYN BESSETTE
by Josh Sharpe
A new trailer has been released for FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the new limited series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple, starring Stereophonic star Sarah Pidgeon. Watch it now.. (more...)
|Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE DANCE OF DEATH at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Steppenwolf Theatre Company is August Strindberg’s The Dance of Death, adapted by Conor McPherson, directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov, and featuring an all-ensemble cast. The Dance of Death will play through March 22, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Check out photos from inside opening night here!. (more...)
| Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Now on UK and Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released from the UK & Ireland tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL starring Strictly Come Dancing Finalist and West End star Amber Davies. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
"I believe in love!
