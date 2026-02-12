Video: Sarah Pidgeon Stars in New Trailer for FX's LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. & CAROLYN BESSETTE





A new trailer has been released for FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the new limited series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple, starring Stereophonic star Sarah Pidgeon.

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premieres with three episodes on February 12 at 9:00p ET/6:00p PT on the FX linear channel, streaming on Hulu at 9:00p ET and on Disney+. It is the first installment in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology and is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

The series is led by Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Tony Award-nominated performer Sarah Pidgeon (Sterophonic) as the Calvin Klein executive, Carolyn Bessette. According to the synopsis, the series "charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession."

The series also features Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Leila George (Kelly Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette), and Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina). Broadway alums Erich Bergen and Michael Nathanson also star.

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis, and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive-produced and directed the pilot episode. It is produced by 20th Television.

Photo Credit: Eric Liebowitz/FX