Katie Finneran, Will Pullen and More to Star in THE RECEPTIONIST at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater has revealed the complete cast for its upcoming production of Adam Bock’s dark comedy, The Receptionist, directed by Sarah Benson.

The company will feature two-time Tony Award winner Katie Finneran (2ST’s The Thanksgiving Play, Noises Off, Promises, Promises), Mallori Johnson (Hulu’s Kindred, Aleshea Harris’ feature film Is God Is), Nael Nacer (2ST’s Meet the Cartozians, Prayer for the French Republic), and Will Pullen (To Kill a Mockingbird, Apple TV’s Dope Thief).

The Receptionist will begin previews Wednesday, April 15, and will officially open on Thursday, May 7, on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

With this production, playwright Adam Bock returns to Second Stage Theater, which produced his 2005 breakout play, Swimming in the Shallows, in the company’s Uptown Series. The Receptionist will be Sarah Benson’s first Second Stage production.

It’s business as usual at the Northeast Office, where the cheerfully dutiful receptionist (Katie Finneran) answers phones, brews coffee, and gossips with co-workers. But when an unexpected visitor from the Central Office (Will Pullen) walks through the door, business becomes far from usual. The Receptionist is a jet-black comedy about bureaucracy and complicity that’s biting in its humor and chilling in its relevance.

The Receptionist will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Bray Poor. Casting is by Daniel Swee, CSA.