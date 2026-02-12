Video: There's a New Mary in Town- John Cameron Mitchell Is Back on Broadway in OH, MARY!

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

"It feels great to [be back on Broadway] in Cole's show because I've known Cole a long time," John Cameron Mitchell recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Every incarnation of Cole was always full of delight, wonder, and complete transgression."

That delight, wonder, and transgression continues onstage at the Lyceum Theatre, where Mitchell and Simu Liu are now starring in Cole Escola's Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Mitchell, the Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director, joins the company as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Sunday, April 26. Liu, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ joins the company for performances through Tuesday, April 21

"Every actor dreams of being on Broadway at some point in their careers. For me it wasn't a matter of if, but when," added Liu. "Oh, Mary! just represented the perfect opportunity. I watched it, I fell in love with it, and I was like, 'I have to do this.'"

Watch in this video as the duo discusses their new gig and why they are so happy to join Broadway's finniest play.