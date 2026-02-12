New Version of JANE EYRE Is Now Available to License

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that a new version of the Broadway musical Jane Eyre is now available for licensing.

Since its publication in 1847, the story of Jane Eyre has drawn in generations of devotees with its admirable heroine and enduring love story. Adapted from Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel of the same name with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon (Daddy Long Legs, Emma) and book and additional lyrics by John Caird (Candide, Children of Eden), Jane Eyre originally premiered on Broadway on November 9, 2000, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre where it was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This re-imagined chamber adaptation of the piece premiered in 2024 at Theatre Raleigh in North Carolina. The updated version features a smaller orchestra size, a slimmed-down cast (with opportunities for doubling), and changes to the lyrics and book.

Paul Gordon and John Caird were eager to make this updated adaptation the definitive version available for licensing, as it hues closer to their original vision of the piece and is more accessible to theatres because of the flexible casting and orchestration options.

“We are so happy this new chamber adaptation is now available for licensing,” shared Gordon and Caird. “In these uncertain times we believe audiences want to feel uplifted when going to the theatre. Jane Eyre might take some dark turns, but the story is infused with such feeling, such passion, it restores the soul. If it makes you cry, we trust it will be for all the right reasons.”

Jane's story begins in Gateshead, where she is left in the care of her unfeeling and cruel relations. Then, after many years at a remote boarding school, a grown Jane finds employment at Thornfield Hall under the mysterious Mr. Edward Rochester, thus beginning a heart-wrenching journey of love and loss. This beloved tale of secrets, perseverance, concealed passion and triumph over adversity paints a vivid portrait of one woman’s steadfast spirit in a challenging and uncertain world.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI added, “Paul and John have given new life to their iconic musical, reimagining this beloved story for a new generation of performers and audience members. We can’t wait to see how this brand-new adaptation plays on stages around the world.”

In addition, on February 15, 2026, Manhattan Concert Productions’ Broadway Series will host a one-night-only concert performance of Jane Eyre featuring Broadway stars Erika Henningsen (Just in Time, Mean Girls) as Jane Eyre and Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Edward Rochester at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.

Jane Eyre gives theatres, large and small, the opportunity to celebrate a classic text and a soaring score, with both newcomers and avid aficionados.

Please visit the MTI show page here for licensing and more information. International restrictions apply.