Video: Ready for a Ball? Go Inside Rehearsals for CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

"This is a very high level, even for Broadway, because it was a huge hit in the 80s," said Tony winner Andre de Shields. "It's now going to be a huger hit in a different century. And I get to say, 'I'm responsible for that!'"

He and the rest of the CATS: The Jellicle Ball company will have a lot to be proud about this spring when the musical arrives to Broadway following its triumphant run at PAC NYC last year. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

"I think it's really important for theatre right now, and really important for commercial theater right now to have a show and a property that really provides people from all different backgrounds a place to be at a time where I think we need our muscles a little more primed around how to be with difference," explained Zhailon Levingston. "I think at Cats what we do is create a space where it really does feel like a watering hole of identities and backgrounds. I hope that what we prove at the end of two and a half hours is that we can all survive it. And more than that... we can all get our lives while we do it."

The cast will include: André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus The Theatre Cat,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ Teddy Wilson, Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. Brown, Bryce Farris, Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, and Donté Nadir Wilder.

