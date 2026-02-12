THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Sets German Premiere

Stage Entertainment has announced that THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA – The Musical will have its German premiere in December 2026 at Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg.

Tickets go on sale today via musicals.de.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit film from Twentieth Century Studios, the musical follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who lands a job at fashion magazine Runway working for legendary editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy becomes immersed in the glamorous world of high fashion, she must decide how far she is willing to go for success.

“We are incredibly excited to bring The Devil Wears Prada – The Musical to Hamburg – a city that loves theatre like few others,” said producers Kevin McCollum, David Furnish and Jamie Wilson in a joint statement. “This launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the production, and we can't wait for the German audience to experience the charm, wit and elegance of this show firsthand.”

The production features music by Elton John, with lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick. The book is by Lauren Weisberger and Kate Wetherhead, and the show is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray).

Stage Entertainment Germany Managing Director Uschi Neuss said, “THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA is a wonderful musical: visually stunning, modern, highly entertaining, with magnificent music by Elton John – and with three strong women at its heart. This show will be a devilishly good addition to our musical offerings in Hamburg!”

Currently, Disney’s TARZAN is playing at Stage Theater Neue Flora and is scheduled to run through the end of October 2026.

Stage Entertainment is also celebrating 25 years in Germany, noting that more than 70 million people have attended a Stage Entertainment production there since the company’s founding in 2000.

Photo: Matt Crockett