Noah J. Ricketts, Analise Scarpaci and More to Star in CHARMING Industry Reading

Another Fairytale Productions will present an invite-only, industry reading of Charming: A New Musical, with music & lyrics by PARKWILD (Austin Zudeck & Justin Thunstrom) and AJ Smith, and a book by Addison Pia & Sandy Comstock. Directed by Kenneth Ferrone (The Wanderer, Prelude to a Kiss the Musical, “Rent” on FOX), the reading is set for Tuesday, February 17th in New York City.

Charming is the fairytale that started them all and accidentally invented the world’s most famous fairytale fraud - Prince Charming - and the fierce princess who helped him build the lie that became legend. Set in a world where familiar fairytales converge, the musical follows a reluctant heir and a sharp-witted princess whose lives become entwined through a carefully constructed arrangement. As their plan takes hold, a legend begins to form, drawing others into its orbit and testing the boundaries between illusion and truth, until both are forced to confront the roles placed upon them and consider what kind of ending they are willing to choose.

The cast features Noah J. Ricketts (The Great Gatsby), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Khaila Wilcoxon (Redwood), Etai Benson (Company), Corey Mach (& Juliet), Orville Mendoza (Swept Away), MiMi Scardulla (Cabaret), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill), Brianna Abruzzo (Anastasia), Kourtney Keitt (Hamilton), Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Rebecca Eichenberger (The Phantom of the Opera), Scott Redmond (Oklahoma!) and Drew Becker (Tootsie).

The reading features music direction by Julianne Merrill (Chess, My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), Music City). Brianna Abruzzo serves as Creative Advisor. Bonnie Panson serves as Production Stage Manager. LDK Productions serves as General Manager.

The score of Charming is written by PARKWILD and AJ Smith, whose combined work spans over half a billion streams and includes music featured across multiple Disney Parks, Fortnite, Rocket League, Netflix, Apple TV+, MTV, and more. PARKWILD’s collaborations include Sara Bareilles and the UK Top 40 hit Love Is a Compass with Griff. Smith, as an artist, released the single We’re All Gonna Die, which became a Top 50 U.S. radio hit. Together, they bring a contemporary, cinematic pop sound grounded in emotional storytelling to the world of Charming.