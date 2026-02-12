Bernadette Peters, Jennifer Holliday, Andrew Rannells & More Will Take Part in Broadway Backwards

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

For one night only, Broadway’s buzziest stars and legendary icons will flip the script on beloved show tunes, reimagining them as powerful stories of LGBTQ+ love and pride when Broadway Backwards returns for its 20th anniversary on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The first slate of special guest performers includes Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Chicago), Bryan Terrell Clark(Hamilton), Bradley Dean (Chess), Lea DeLaria (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive), Tony winner Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Off-Broadway’s Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors), Michael McElroy (Sunday in the Park with George), Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Tony winner Bernadette Peters (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (All In: Comedy About Love), violinist Jacob Rienstra and Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof). The evening will also include the uplifting sounds of Tony-honored and Grammy Award-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.

At this special 20th anniversary Broadway Backwards, this starry lineup - with more still to be announced - take on the most buzzed-about numbers from the last two decades of the event, plus all-new twists on iconic songs in the musical theater canon.

Broadway Backwards favorite and Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs) returns to host the 20th anniversary celebration. The 8 pm performance will be held at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre, home to the hit musical Wicked. Tickets are on sale now at broadwaycares.org/backwards.

Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards), which features fully staged production numbers and a live orchestra, is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.

Tickets for Broadway Backwards start at $100. Sponsorship packages feature VIP tickets with premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show reception with the cast. A limited number of “Backstage & Beyond” ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to attend the dress-tech rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show, with Steven Cuevas as music director. He will be joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors. Adam Roberts returns as choreographer and associate director with Amanda LaMotte as co-choreographer and Colby Q. Lindeman as associate choreographer. ARC’s Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche join as casting consultants.

The evening will feature sound design by Josh Maszle and Marie Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyderand Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Kitty Cassetti, Antonio Consuegra, Jess Gersz, Alex Rocky and Tyler Carlton Williams.

Last year’s empowering edition raised a record $1,111,788. The 82-person cast featured a bevy of beloved Broadway stars, including Tituss Burgess, Jordan Fisher, Adam Lambert, Kelli O’Hara, Conrad Ricamora, Joy Woods and more, backed by a live orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway’s best theaters. In its 19 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $9.7 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.