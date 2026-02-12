THE WHO’S TOMMY Will Launch North American Tour in Cleveland

The rock opera sensation The Who’s TOMMY will launch its North American tour in Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square in the fall of 2026 in an all-new production. The tour will make stops across North America, including engagements in Boston, Denver, Houston and Minneapolis in its first year.

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it’s back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award®-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award®-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.

The North American tour of TOMMY will bring this electrifying theatrical event to audiences across the country, offering a bold new take on one of the most iconic works in rock history — a story of awakening and the search for connection in a fractured world.

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award®-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

The revival’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, Tony Award®-nominated scenic designer David Korins, Tony®-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony®-nominated Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve and Tony®-winning sound designer Gareth Owen.

Nominated for the Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival on Broadway, The Goodman production of The Who’s TOMMY, which opened in 2023, won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, the most for any show that season, including Best Director for Des McAnuff and Best Production.

First released as an album by The Who, TOMMY has become a global phenomenon — adapted for the stage and screen, and celebrated as one of the defining works of modern music and theatre. This new production restores the urgency, emotional impact, and thrilling spectacle that have made TOMMY an enduring cultural landmark.

A full tour route and casting will be announced at a later date.