BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/12/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Casting, and More

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Theater Performers/Teaching Artists

Looking for high energy performers who have an interest in part-time work teaching musical theater (theater games, improv, acting technique, and often choreographing musical numbers) for Kindergarten - 6th graders at a very reputable establishment on the Upper East Side for over 25 years. Requirements: -Knowledgeable with theater games, improv, and some acting technique based on a provided curriculum. -Must have great rapport with children. -The ability to adapt to change as the environm... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Head Audio Engineer (3 positions)

During the Festival there are three Head Audio Engineer positions, one for each of the Pillow’s primary venues: the Ted Shawn Theatre (TST), the Doris Duke Theatre (DDT), and the Henry J. Leir Stage (HJL). Candidates will be interviewed for all three and will be assigned to a venue when hired. Built in 1942 as the first theater in America designed specifically for dance, the TST is a proscenium venue with motorized linesets that seats 620 patrons. The TST is programmed for 11 weeks of ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer - 3 roles

Jacob’s Pillow seeks 3 Associate Producers: The first is an Associate Producer of Events to join the Programming Department, reporting directly to the Producing Director. The Associate Producer of Events will be responsible for managing contract administration and advancing logistics for all events and event performances with support from Seasonal Staff. Key responsibilities include the planning, execution, and support of on and off campus events, including the annual Gala, art exhibit openi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Social Media Manager

JOB TITLE: Social Media Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing HOURS: Full Time Exempt Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Evening and Weekend hours based on production schedule JOB RESPONSIBILITIES / DUTIES: • Create and manage all organic posts on social media. a. Platforms include but are not limited to: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. b. Content types include photos, graphics (designed in Canva or Adobe Creative Suite), videos (edi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Manager

JOB TITLE: Tessitura Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing HOURS: Full Time Exempt Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Evening and Weekend hours based on production schedule JOB RESPONSIBILITIES / DUTIES: BASIC DUTIES • Configures and maintains Tessitura components supporting ticketing, fundraising, membership, reporting, and online engagement. • Manages user roles, permissions, and security groups using least-privilege principles. • Builds and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

JOB TITLE: Director of Marketing REPORTS TO: Executive Producer HOURS: Full Time Exempt Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; Evening and Weekend hours based on production schedule JOB RESPONSIBILITIES / DUTIES: • Create and implement comprehensive marketing strategies for the Broadway Series, Children’s Theatre Series, The Reid Cabaret Theatre Series, season subscription renewals, educational programs, and more. • Coordinate with VP of Development on initiativ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Self-Tape Spectacular: Elevate Your Audition (in Montana)

Self-Tape Spectacular: Elevate Your Audition Instructor: Kate Britton (Livingston, MT) Cost: $40 Capacity: 18 (will run with 6) Age/Experience: Ages 16+ / No experience needed! Location: In-person in Anaconda, MT Dates/Times March 1st* from 1 - 3 pm MST *Makeup weather date is March 7th from 1 - 3 pm MST Are you currently a working actor or aspiring to be one? The self-tape has become the industry standard for auditions. Take the time to learn the do's and don'ts of self-tapi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Digital Workshop: Monologues - Finding Texture through Psychophysical Gesture

Monologue Workshop: Finding Texture through Psychophysical Gesture Instructor: Sylvie Tamar (NYC/London) Cost: $40 Capacity: 14 (will run with 6) Age/Experience: 16+ / No Experience necessary Location: Digitally Via GoogleMeet Dates/Times February 22nd from 11 am - 2 pm MST via GoogleMeet from your home. Michael Chekhov’s technique, Psychophysical Gesture, has become a mainstay in my acting practice. Once you have identified your character’s Objective (what they want), and Tactic ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Digital Workshop: The Five Sentence Story

Mastering the Elements: The Five Sentence Story Instructor: Steven San Luis (NYC) Cost: $40 Presented by Anaconda Ensemble Theatre Capacity: 12 (will run with 6) Age/Experience: All ages / No experience needed! Location: Digitally Via GoogleMeet Dates/Times February 15th from 3 to 7 pm MST via GoogleMeet from your home! From the Instructor: One of my favorite writing exercises is to write a story with a character, a character motivation, a character action, and a cathartic e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Clear Space Theatre Company (CSTC) www.clearspacetheatre.org in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is seeking a full-time Artistic Director. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors and works in partnership with the Managing Director, employees, artists and volunteers to achieve and advance the theatre’s mission and vision. ABOUT US Clear Space Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a regional theatre, producing a year-round season of dynamic productions and arts-bas... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Associate

JOB TITLE: Sound Associate REPORTS TO: Sound Designer HOURS: Full Time Non-Exempt; Hours based on production schedule JOB RESPONSIBILITIES / DUTIES: • Provide audio support for all Mainstage, Cabaret & Educational productions and development events • Maintain inventory of audio equipment • Alternate with Sound Designer as A1 or A2, based on show schedule and requirements for Mainstage productions • Assist with all pre-show and post-show audio procedures • Assist with audio re... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Bartender

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Assistant

JOB TITLE: Casting Assistant REPORTS TO: Casting Director FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $18.75 per hour (approx. $39,000 annually) LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601(Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: An integral part of the Goodman Theatre’s Casting Department, the Casting Assistant works with the Casting Director and Casting Coordinator to assist in casting all Goodman productions, readings and workshops. RESPO... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Emcee/Host for Corporate Volunteering Events

Goodera is seeking an Event Host to support and lead our corporate volunteering activities. You will play a key role in providing an exceptional experience for our clients by facilitating engaging volunteering events for corporate employees. Be a part of a global community of 400+ hosts from around the world. Key Responsibilities Coordinate and manage the flow of events, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. Engage and motivate diverse groups of volunteers, promoting ent... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Esper Studio: Enroll Now!

Six-week Summer Intensive begins June 22, 2026. - Fall Two-Year Program begins September 17, 2026. Actors who work. Artists for life. Find your artistic home at the most recommended Meisner Technique studio. Founded by William Esper in 1965 and now celebrating 60 years, Esper Studio carries forward one of the most influential legacies in actor training. Join a thriving network of alumni working across film, television, and theatre including Regina Hall, Ramy Youssef, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Sam... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Associate (One-Night Gig)

Duse Productions is seeking a reliable and friendly Front of House Associate for a one-night theatrical performance of An Enemy of the People (Equity Approved Showcase) on Friday, February 6 in New York City. This role is ideal for someone with experience in theatre, events, or customer-facing hospitality who enjoys working with live audiences. The Front of House Associate will be responsible for guest check-in and ensuring a smooth audience experience before and during the performance. Appro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator

Aurora Productions is seeking an energetic, go-getter interested in learning the ins and outs of Production Coordination. The Production Coordinator interfaces with Aurora’s Production Managers as well as our clients and designers to both help prep and manage the run of our productions and serve as the consistent voice of communication, both internally and externally. The long-term goal for the new Production Coordinator is to become a senior member of the team. As the role develops, Aurora i... (more)