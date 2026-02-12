SUFFS Filmed Recording Sets Spring Premiere on PBS Great Performances

As previously reported, Great Performances will air a filmed recording of Suffs, the Broadway musical from Tony Award winner Shaina Taub. Now, it has been revealed that the capture will air this Spring on Friday, May 8, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS. The recording was filmed during the show's original Broadway run, which opened in April 2024 and ran until January 2025.

Also, this May is the premiere of Top Hat, the stage musical inspired by the 1935 movie starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. The revival is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall and features a score by Irving Berlin, with classic songs such as “Cheek to Cheek,” “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” Top Hat will premiere Friday, May 15, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

Suffs tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together, or, in some cases, tore them apart. The production stars Tony Award-winning book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. She is also the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season.

Suffs also stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Suffs was named Best Musical by the Outer Critics Circle, received six Tony Award nominations (winning two), two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and a Grammy Award Nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album".

Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. On Sunday, January 5, Suffs played its final performance on Broadway following 24 previews and 301 regular performances. A national tour launched at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025, and stops in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in February of 2026, among other locations.