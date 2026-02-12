The Museum of Broadway to Open SO IN LOVE…WITH BROADWAY Exhibition

The Museum of Broadway will present a new special exhibit that will encapsulate the great love stories of Broadway through unforgettable costumes, accessories, lyrics and more. The exhibit, produced by The Museum of Broadway, and entitled So In Love…With Broadway, will open to the public on February 13, 2026 at the world’s first-ever permanent museum dedicated to Broadway right in NYC’s Times Square just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Showcasing the greatest love stories of Broadway past and present through unforgettable character pairings, the exhibit will invite visitors to immerse themselves in wardrobe and words as they are transported from one classic love story to another. All kinds of love spanning romance and friendship to self-love, parental love and even forbidden love, as portrayed by some of the most iconic performers of our time, will come to life through dazzling costume displays curated by Lisa Zinni, Curator Costumes & Props, The Museum of Broadway.

Among the featured love stories:

FORBIDDEN LOVE: Romeo + Juliet “Romeo” + “Juliet” costumes as worn by Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler designed by Enver Chakartash (2024)

ROMANTIC LOVE: The Music Man “Harold Hill” + “Marian Paroo” costumes as worn by Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster designed by Santo Loquasto (2022)

FIRST LOVE: Spring Awakening “Melchior” + “Moritz” + “Wendla” as worn by Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., & Lea Michele designed by Susan Hilferty (2006)

RESILIENT LOVE: Kiss Me, Kate “Lilli Vanessi / Katharine” + “Fred Graham / Petruchio” costumes as worn by Marin Mazzie & Brian Stokes Mitchell designed by Martin Pakledinaz (1999)

PLATONIC LOVE: WICKED “Elphaba ‘Wicked Witch’” + “Glinda ‘Bubble’” costumes designed by Susan Hilferty (2003)

PARENTAL LOVE: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child “Harry Potter” + “Albus Potter” costumes, designed by Katrina Lindsay (2018)

QUEER LOVE: The Color Purple “Shug Avery” costume as worn by Jennifer Hudson designed by Ann Hould-Ward (2015)

OBSESSIVE LOVE: Sunset Blvd. “Norma Desmond” costume as worn by Nicole Scherzinger designed by Soutra Gilmour (2024)

NARCISSISTIC LOVE: Death Becomes Her “Madeline Ashton” costume as worn by Megan Hilty designed by Paul Tazewell (2024)

Marking the tenth rotating special exhibit at The Museum of Broadway, So In Love…With Broadway joins a roster including: The Rockettes 100th Anniversary: A Century of Sisterhood, Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins, Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway, Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic, ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: Ayer, Hoy y Mañana, Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld.