Marc Shaiman's Memoir Audiobook to Feature Martin Short, Nathan Lane & More

Marc Shaiman's New York Times-Bestselling memoir's audiobook features special performances from a star-studded lineup of Broadway's finest. In a new music video posted to his social media, the Tony-winner sings that you "Gotta Buy Two," both the hard copy of the book and the audiobook.

The audiobook features performances from Christian Borle, Matthew Broderick, Norbert Leo Butz, Billy Crystal, Christine Ebersole, J. Harrison Ghee, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, Katharine McPhee Foster, Martin Short, Shayna Steele, Marisha Wallace, and Ben Whishaw.

The audiobook of Marc Shaiman's Never Mind the Happy is available now here.

"Get the hard cover for the pics documenting my endlessly receding hairline AND the audiobook because it features performances by the most ridiculous talented cast that I get to call friends," Shaiman shared on Instagram.

In "Never Mind the Happy", Shaiman chronicles five decades of Broadway triumphs, Hollywood hijinks, and unforgettable collaborations. Along the way, he charts the personal highs and heartbreaks that have shaped him, spending his teenage years in community theatre, starting a long collaboration with Bette Midler in the '70s, surviving the AIDS crisis of the '80s, his award-winning film music career in the Hollywood of the '90s, right up to the peaks (and valleys) of creating Broadway musicals from 2000 on.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski