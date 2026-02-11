 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2026- CHICAGO and More Up In The Grosses

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 11, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on everything you might have missed. The latest Broadway grosses are in, with CHICAGO and other favorites seeing a boost in attendance. The Great Gatsby North American tour is underway, and you can watch a beautiful studio performance of “My Green Light.” Have you seen what’s trending around the globe? Dive into our roundup of January’s top BroadwayWorld stories. And don’t miss the “Must Watch” section for Randy Rainbow’s hilarious new parody, a sneak peek at Goodman Theatre’s Holiday, and Jack Wolfe’s stirring performance from Hadestown. Plus, exciting breaking news about 13 Going on 30 the Musical’s North American premiere in Toronto, Stranger Things: The First Shadow getting filmed for Netflix, new seasons revealed, casting updates, and even a daily theatre word game to play. There’s a lot happening—so grab a coffee and join us as we set the stage for a showstopping day!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Tour's David Smith and Senzel Ahmady Sing 'My Green Light'

The North American tour of The Great Gatsby officially hit the road last week. To mark the opening, you can now watch a studio performance recording of “My Green Light,” featuring two of the tour’s stars.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/8/26 - CHICAGO and More Up in Attendance

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/8/2026.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026

Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community.

Must Watch
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a new parody video, titled 'Lyin' and Spinnin' (and Cheatin' and Hidin').' The new Donald Trump diss tracks takes on the recent events in the U.S. government, using Burt Bacharach and Hal David's “Wishin’ and Hopin’.”. (more...)
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at all-new video from Robert Falls’ production of Holiday at Goodman Theatre. This brand-new work by Richard Greenberg, the late Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright, is based on Philip Barry’s (The Philadelphia Story) classic play that inspired the beloved 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn.. (more...)
by Michael Major
Jack Wolfe has released his rendition of 'Epic I' from Hadestown by Anaïs Mitchell. The stripped-back performance was recorded live at Prophecy Hall in Beacon, NY. Watch the video now!. (more...)
  
Around the Broadway World
13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL Will Make North American Premiere in Toronto
by Stephi Wild
The 2026/27 Operation Mirvish Theatre Season has been announced at the Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, including the North American premiere of 13 Going on 30 - The Musical. Learn more here!. (more...)
Broadway's STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Be Filmed for Netflix Release
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway's Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the prequel play to the Netflix series, will be filmed this week for a future release on the streamer. Performances from Tuesday, February 10 to Saturday, February 14 have been canceled to accommodate.. (more...)
La Unión de Actores desvela los nominados a su 34ª edición de premios
by Adela González Pérez
Mariola Peña por CENICIENTA y Aarón Cobos por GODSPELL sitúan al género en la lista de candidatos de la profesión. (more...)
GALILEO Will Open on Broadway This Fall, Starring Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier and Joy Woods
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producers Amanda Lipitz, Henry Tisch and Jordan Roth announced today that Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei, will begin preview performances on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre. Opening night is set for Sunday evening, December 6.  . (more...)
Jelani Alladin, Jordan Donica and Tonya Pinkins Join Encores! THE WILD PARTY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been set for New York City Center Encores! The Wild Party. Original Broadway cast member Tonya Pinkins returns to the show, this time as Dolores Montoya.. (more...)
Victor de Paula Rocha, Ayana Cymone & More Will Join STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Get ready, Hawkins. New principal cast  members are getting ready to join the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW as the production begins its second year on Broadway.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda To Host BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Dance Along Performance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club will host Broadway’s first-ever “dance along” performance. Audience members are free to give in to the rhythm—swaying their hips and shaking their shoulders.. (more...)
SCHMIGADOON Musical to Reveal Broadway Cast Tomorrow
by Michael Major
The Broadway production of Schmigadoon! will reveal its Broadway cast tomorrow. In a video posted to the show's Instagram, the show confirmed that is will be announcing cast members on Wednesday, February 11, showing the costumes of some characters.. (more...)
Jessie Mueller, Joy Woods, Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis and More Join LAMB OF GOD at The Met Opera
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lamb of God, the dramatic concert work by composer Rob Gardner, will be presented for one-night-only at the Metropolitan Opera House, featuring Jessie Mueller, Joy Woods and more. . (more...)
Amanda Jill Robinson to Take Over for Zoë Roberts in OPERATION MINCEMEAT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Amanda Jill Robinson will take over for Zoë Roberts as Johnny Bevan & Others in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway, when original cast member David Cumming departs the production in February. . (more...)
Joshua Henry to Record Acoustic Album Live at Lincoln Center; Attend For Free
by Michael Major
Joshua Henry is inviting a select amount of audience members to witness the recording of his new acoustic album. The Ragtime star took to Instagram to reveal that he will be releasing a new acoustic LP, recording it this month at Lincoln Center.. (more...)
Review: MILES, Southwark Playhouse
by Clementine Scott
The opening tableau of Miles sticks in the mind: a man writhes atop a piano, as though something long-dormant within him is being woken up. Similar sequence recur throughout the show, conveying a man both at one with his music and at war with it.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Brandy Norwood

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"If I loved you,
Time and again I would try to say
All I’d want you to know.
If I loved you,
Words wouldn’t come in an easy way—
Round in circles I’d go."

- Carousel

