Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2026- CHICAGO and More Up In The Grosses

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on everything you might have missed. The latest Broadway grosses are in, with CHICAGO and other favorites seeing a boost in attendance. The Great Gatsby North American tour is underway, and you can watch a beautiful studio performance of “My Green Light.” Have you seen what’s trending around the globe? Dive into our roundup of January’s top BroadwayWorld stories. And don’t miss the “Must Watch” section for Randy Rainbow’s hilarious new parody, a sneak peek at Goodman Theatre’s Holiday, and Jack Wolfe’s stirring performance from Hadestown. Plus, exciting breaking news about 13 Going on 30 the Musical’s North American premiere in Toronto, Stranger Things: The First Shadow getting filmed for Netflix, new seasons revealed, casting updates, and even a daily theatre word game to play. There’s a lot happening—so grab a coffee and join us as we set the stage for a showstopping day!
But first...
Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Tour's David Smith and Senzel Ahmady Sing 'My Green Light'
The North American tour of The Great Gatsby officially hit the road last week. To mark the opening, you can now watch a studio performance recording of “My Green Light,” featuring two of the tour’s stars.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/8/26 - CHICAGO and More Up in Attendance
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/8/2026.
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from January 2026
Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community.
|Must Watch
| Video: Randy Rainbow Drops 'Wishin' and Hopin'' Parody
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a new parody video, titled 'Lyin' and Spinnin' (and Cheatin' and Hidin').' The new Donald Trump diss tracks takes on the recent events in the U.S. government, using Burt Bacharach and Hal David's “Wishin’ and Hopin’.”. (more...)
| Video: Wesley Taylor, Molly Griggs and More in HOLIDAY at Goodman Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at all-new video from Robert Falls’ production of Holiday at Goodman Theatre. This brand-new work by Richard Greenberg, the late Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright, is based on Philip Barry’s (The Philadelphia Story) classic play that inspired the beloved 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn.. (more...)
| Video: Jack Wolfe Performs 'EPIC I' From HADESTOWN at Prophecy Hall
by Michael Major
Jack Wolfe has released his rendition of 'Epic I' from Hadestown by Anaïs Mitchell. The stripped-back performance was recorded live at Prophecy Hall in Beacon, NY. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
