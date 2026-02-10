Jelani Alladin, Jordan Donica and Tonya Pinkins Join Encores! THE WILD PARTY

Click Here for More on ENCORES!

The complete cast has been set for New York City Center Encores! The Wild Party, March 18 through 29. Original Broadway cast member Tonya Pinkins returns to the show, this time as Dolores Montoya. Also joining the cast are Jelani Alladin (Black), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Jordan Donica (Burrs), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Lesli Margherita (Mae), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), and Maya Rowe (Nadine). They join previously announced Jasmine Amy Rogers and Adrienne Warren as Queenie and Kate, and Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). The cast also includes Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate).

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe. This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.

Encores! The Wild Party features scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Alex Neumann, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

As part of City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the series includes:

Community Nights for High Spirits (Fri, Feb 13, 6pm pre-show), The Wild Party (Fri, Mar 27, pre- and post-show), and La Cage Aux Folles (Fri, Jun 26, 6pm pre-show)

Performances offering ASL Interpretation (High Spirits Thu, Feb 12; The Wild Party Thu, Mar 26; La Cage Aux Folles, Thu, Jun 25) Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 for High Spirits (Feb 11).

For audience members 40 years of age and under, Access Club offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions.