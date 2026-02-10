Victor de Paula Rocha, Ayana Cymone & More Will Join STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway

Get ready, Hawkins. New principal cast members are getting ready to join the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow as the production begins its second year on Broadway. Victor de Paula Rocha will take over as “Henry Creel” alongside Ayana Cymone as “Patty Newby,” Shea Grant as “Joyce Maldonado,” Juan Carlos as “Bob Newby,” and newcomer Matthew Erick White as “James Hopper, Jr.” The full original Broadway cast, led by Tony nominee Louis McCartney, will play its final performance together on Sunday, March 29th at the Marquis Theatre (1535 Broadway). The complete Year Two cast will be announced shortly.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

The most Tony Award-winning play of 2025 and hailed as “best of the year” by Deadline, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW tells the origin story of Stranger Things villain “Vecna,” aka “Henry Creel.” With the launch of Season 5 on Netflix, demand across Broadway and the West End productions of Stranger Things: The First Shadow saw an almost instant sustained increase in sales, with sales at their highest levels since the initial launch of both productions. Guests not only booked tickets for the traditionally popular holiday weeks, but also for dates into 2026, emphasizing fan excitement. Stranger Things: The First Shadow recently broke the 9-performance house record at the Marquis Theatre with a gross of $2,510,948.00 for the week ending Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The current Broadway cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow features Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux (“Stranger Things” Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist), Kelsey Anne Brown (Broadway Debut), Malcolm Callender (Broadway Debut), Ta’Rea Campbell (The Hills of California) as Patty’s Mom, Juan Carlos (Broadway Debut) as Bob Newby, Lia Christina (Broadway Debut) as Alice Creel, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!), Robert T. Cunningham (Broadway Debut) as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone (Broadway Debut) as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino (Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”), Victor de Paula Rocha (Broadway Debut), Ian Dolley (The Holdovers) as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin (Broadway Debut) as Karen Childress, Nya Garner (Broadway Debut), Logan Gould (Netflix’s “The Corps”) as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant (Broadway Debut) as Claudia Yount, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd (Broadway Debut), Alison Jaye (“Shameless”) as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Victor Creel, Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper, Jamie Martin Mann (Broadway Debut) as Ted Wheeler, Tony Nominee Louis McCartney as Henry Creel (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End), Patrick Scott McDermott (Flying Over Sunset), Sean Mikesh (Broadway Debut), Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”) as Patty Newby, Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr., Stephen Wattrus (Take Me Out), Maya West (Broadway Debut), Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite) as Alan Munson, Graham Winton (The Ferryman), and Francesca Yhlen (Broadway Debut) as Alice Creel.

Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

With a cast of 34, this gripping stand-alone adventure will pull you deep into the world of STRANGER THINGS. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of Stranger Things: The First Shadow—where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow won 4 2025 Tony Awards including Best Scenic Design of a Play (Miriam Buether and 59), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jon Clark), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Paul Arditti). A Special Tony Award was also awarded to The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce). Additional awards recognition included 3 Drama Desk Award winsincluding Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play, Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play, and Outstanding Sound Design of a Play and 3 Outer Critics Circle Award wins including Outstanding Scenic Design, Outstanding Lighting Design, and Outstanding Sound Design.

BIOGRAPHIES

Victor de Paula Rocha (Henry Creel). Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: I Can Get It for You Wholesale (Classic Stage Company). Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, with 13 MUNY credits. Other regional work includes Lost in Yonkers (Palm Beach Dramaworks), and Bye Bye Birdie (John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts). Victor studied dance with the inaugural class of the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts. Many thanks to John Mara Jr. @victor.depaularocha

Ayana Cymone (Patty Newby) is a proud alum of Carnegie Mellon University’s prestigious BFA program. Since graduating, she starred in the titular role of Cressida in Troilus and Cressida (Santa Cruz Shakespeare) and was thrilled to make her Broadway debut as Sue Anderson in the original Broadway cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Representation: Hannah Roth at Framework Entertainment.

Shea Grant (Joyce Maldonado) is an actor living in New York City. She is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. Recent TV/film credits include Anima, “FBI,” and TWST: Things We Said Today. Shea’s excited to continue her journey in Hawkins after originating the role of Claudia Yount this past year. In her free time, Shea loves to laugh at stuff: movies, books, comedy, friends, enemies, strangers, herself. BFA: NYU @sheagrant

Juan Carlos (Bob Newby)’s work spans television, theatre, and film. He is currently starring in Broadway’s hit Stranger Things: The First Shadow as a young Bob Newby. He has appeared in acclaimed TV series including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Elsbeth,” and the upcoming “The Better Sister.” A multi-hyphenate creative, Juan Carlos wrote, directed, and edited his own short film, Oh Brother, which is currently making its way through the festival circuit. Passionate about storytelling, mentorship, and sustainable fashion, Juan Carlos is committed to using style and media to promote environmentally conscious practices. He has also taught acting and performance at institutions such as Miami Children’s Theatre and Broadway Arts Alliance. Juan Carlos is represented by LBI Management, CESD Talent Agency and Espada PR.

MATTHEW ERICK WHITE (James Hopper, Jr.) is honored to make his Broadway debut after originating the role of James Hopper, Jr. in the production’s first workshop. He is best known for his performance in The Blind, Fathom Events’ highest grossing film, with additional credits including “NCIS: Origins” (CBS), “Criminal Minds: Evolution” (Paramount+), “Station 19” (ABC), and “The Young and the Restless” (CBS). His career includes a wide range of work across film, television, and commercial platforms. Beyond his on-screen work, Matthew is the creator and host of the entertainment podcast “In the Mix with Matthew Erick White” and holds a master’s degree from Boston University. He is represented by LBI Management and CESD. @matthewerickwhite