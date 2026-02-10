SCHMIGADOON Musical to Reveal Broadway Cast Tomorrow

The Broadway production of Schmigadoon! will reveal its cast tomorrow. In a new teaser posted to the show's Instagram, the show confirmed that is will be announcing cast members on Wednesday, February 11, showing the costumes of select characters.

The costumes featured tease announcements for who will be playing Reverend Layton, Florence Menlove, Betsy McDonough, Emma Tate, Doc Lopez, Mayor Menlove, Mildred Layton, and Danny Bailey.

The new cast members will be joining the previously announced Alex Brightman Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble.

Schmigadoon! follows two New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

The production, directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli, will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4 with an opening night set for Monday, April 20 and will run through Sunday, September 6.

Schmigadoon! is a love letter to Broadway’s Golden Age wrapped in a modern musical comedy that will leave you with a “song in your heart” (The New York Times) ...if you manage to get out.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Universal Television and Apple Original award-winning series, this delightfully hilarious musical features a book and Emmy Award–winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, The Cher Show, Death Becomes Her), set design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, and hair, wig, & makeup design from Tom Watson.