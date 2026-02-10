Jessie Mueller, Joy Woods, Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis and More Join LAMB OF GOD at The Met Opera

Lamb of God, the dramatic concert work by composer Rob Gardner, will be presented for one-night-only at the Metropolitan Opera House on Monday, March 30 at 7:30 pm, it was announced today. Marking the New York City premiere, the concert event will star Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful; Waitress), Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie; Cinderella), Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy; The Notebook), Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess; Les Miserables), Anna Zavelson (Masquerade; The Notebook) and Alex Joseph Grayson (The Outsiders; Parade).

With an 80-piece orchestra conducted by Gardner, the event will also include a 135-person choir, featuring the combined forces of the world-renowned BYU Singers and BYU Concert Choir.

Lamb of God is a powerful musical retelling of the Passion as experienced by those who were there— Mary the Mother (Mueller), John (Fontana), Mary Magdalene (Zavelson), Martha (Woods), and others— bringing an intimate, human lens to one of history’s most profound narratives. The work debuted as a Billboard chart–topping concept album recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra and has since become one of the most widely performed modern sacred works, with hundreds of productions mounted annually in major cities across five continents, from San Francisco to Buenos Aires to Taipei.