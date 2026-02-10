Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/8/26 - CHICAGO and More Up in Attendance

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/8/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: NOTES: OEDIPUS closed on 2/8. NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and continues through 2/12. WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,867. Lea Michele was out of both performances on Saturday. 2/7.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

This week (week ending 2/8/2026), 29 shows played on Broadway, with 256,752 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,170,014. The average ticket price was $117.51. This represents 2 fewer shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 93.13%.

Attendance decreased by 4.79% compared to last week.

Overall grosses fell 5.03% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $117.51 was $0.30 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,339,937

HAMILTON: $1,848,898

WICKED: $1,596,258

THE LION KING: $1,514,057

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $1,400,514

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARJORIE PRIME ($355,568)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($525,436)

BUG ($559,767)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($575,480)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($620,603)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHICAGO: $657,212

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $311,686

OEDIPUS: $279,616

HELL'S KITCHEN: $123,189

DEATH BECOMES HER: $62,681

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OH, MARY! ($-208,846)

JUST IN TIME ($-108,304)

THE GREAT GATSBY ($-75,031)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($-56,631)

HAMILTON ($-50,766)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST IN TIME: $234.99

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $184.57

HAMILTON: $175.90

CHICAGO: $155.19

OEDIPUS: $149.14

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALADDIN ($77.76)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($78.24)

MARJORIE PRIME ($80.81)

THE GREAT GATSBY ($82.56)

HELL'S KITCHEN ($84.69)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 101.3%

OEDIPUS: 100.2%

RAGTIME: 100%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 99.7%

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 99.5%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

SIX: THE MUSICAL (66.4%)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (77.2%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (82.7%)

THE GREAT GATSBY (83.1%)

MJ (89.4%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 1643

HELL'S KITCHEN: 1256

CHICAGO: 1113

DEATH BECOMES HER: 552

MJ: 549

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (-371)

OH, MARY! (-227)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-123)

ALADDIN (-96)

BUG (-84)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.