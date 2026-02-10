Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/8/26 - CHICAGO and More Up in Attendance

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/8/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: NOTES: OEDIPUS closed on 2/8. NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and continues through 2/12. WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,867. Lea Michele was out of both performances on Saturday. 2/7.
This week (week ending 2/8/2026), 29 shows played on Broadway, with 256,752 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,170,014. The average ticket price was $117.51. This represents 2 fewer shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 93.13%.
Attendance decreased by 4.79% compared to last week.
Overall grosses fell 5.03% compared to last week.
The average ticket price of $117.51 was $0.30 lower than last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,339,937
- HAMILTON: $1,848,898
- WICKED: $1,596,258
- THE LION KING: $1,514,057
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $1,400,514
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- MARJORIE PRIME ($355,568)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL ($525,436)
- BUG ($559,767)
- ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($575,480)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($620,603)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- CHICAGO: $657,212
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $311,686
- OEDIPUS: $279,616
- HELL'S KITCHEN: $123,189
- DEATH BECOMES HER: $62,681
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- OH, MARY! ($-208,846)
- JUST IN TIME ($-108,304)
- THE GREAT GATSBY ($-75,031)
- ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($-56,631)
- HAMILTON ($-50,766)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- JUST IN TIME: $234.99
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $184.57
- HAMILTON: $175.90
- CHICAGO: $155.19
- OEDIPUS: $149.14
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- ALADDIN ($77.76)
- ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($78.24)
- MARJORIE PRIME ($80.81)
- THE GREAT GATSBY ($82.56)
- HELL'S KITCHEN ($84.69)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- JUST IN TIME: 101.3%
- OEDIPUS: 100.2%
- RAGTIME: 100%
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 99.7%
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 99.5%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (66.4%)
- ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (77.2%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (82.7%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (83.1%)
- MJ (89.4%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 1643
- HELL'S KITCHEN: 1256
- CHICAGO: 1113
- DEATH BECOMES HER: 552
- MJ: 549
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (-371)
- OH, MARY! (-227)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-123)
- ALADDIN (-96)
- BUG (-84)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.