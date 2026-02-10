GALILEO Will Open on Broadway This Fall, Starring Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier and Joy Woods

Producers Amanda Lipitz, Henry Tisch and Jordan Roth announced today that Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei, will begin preview performances on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre. Opening night is set for Sunday evening, December 6.

Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the title role marking his first Broadway appearance in more than 13 years, alongside Jeremy Kushnier and Tony Award nominee Joy Woods. Additional casting will be announced.

Galileo is the electrifying and emotional new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei. When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world.

In a statement, the producers said, “The moment Galileo lifts his telescope to the sky and reshapes our understanding of the universe is one of history’s great turning points. Bringing that moment to the stage feels both thrilling and urgent. Though this story unfolds more than 400 years ago, its themes resonate with striking clarity today. We’re telling a story that captures the enduring tension between truth and power— and the courage required to stand by what you know is right, even when doing so comes at great cost. That kind of courage is the essential force on which human progress relies, and it is why Galileo—and those like him—are the ones who change the course of history.”

Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it was developed prior to Broadway. Read the reviews and see photos of the cast in action.

Tickets and additional information will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne