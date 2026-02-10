Amanda Jill Robinson to Take Over for Zoë Roberts in OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Amanda Jill Robinson will take over for Zoë Roberts as Johnny Bevan & Others in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway, when original cast member David Cumming departs the production in February.

Original cast members David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts will perform through February 22nd 2026.

Across 1,807 performances - from its origins on the London Fringe to the West End and now Broadway, where the show runs simultaneously - Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 2,000 audience members - roughly one in fifty - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 53 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards®, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards® in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone’s portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award® in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.